Wild Video Shows All-Out Brawl on Road Following Long Island Car Crash

A wild video showing an all-out brawl in the middle of a Long Island road following a car crash has resulted in multiple people being arrested.

Per WABC, Suffolk Police said the trucks collided on Sunrise Highway on Wednesday, Dec. 20, leading to a fight on the road between multiple adults and teenagers. One of the cars flipped on its side in the crash, and clearly, no one was happy about the situation. Patrick O'Connor Sr. and James O'Connor were charged with two counts of second-degree assault, while an unnamed teenager was also hit with the charge. James O'Connor has also been charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and leaving the scene of an accident.

In the footage, two men began grappling each other, with one of them holding a slab of wood. A man in an orange shirt later joined the fight in an attempt to break it up, but then picked up another bat or stick to escalate it further. Eventually, the fight spilled over into the median split as others attempted to break up the brawl.

"Saw a bunch of guys, probably five on five, swinging baseball bats and two-by-fours," said Spiffy Car Wash Express owner Todd Christman, who witnessed the fight go down. "My understanding is nobody was seriously hurt, but some people were in the hospital." While it's not clear what, exactly, sparked the brawl, police said everyone involved in the incident knew each other.

