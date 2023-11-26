Thanksgiving Eve Brawl at Restaurant Leaves Man Bloodied, Video Shows

A brawl at a restaurant in Massachusetts was caught on video.
It all went down on Wednesday (Nov. 22) at the Kowloon Restaurant in Saugus, a family-friendly Chinese restaurant just 10 miles north of Boston. A post from the restaurant's Facebook page shared photos of "hundreds of customers" waiting outside for some pre-Thanksgiving dining.
According to WCVB 5, the fight began at approximately 10:30 p.m., when several young men were involved in a dispute. Police said that one person used a glass bottle during the fight. The restaurant closed the bar and restaurant early that evening, per law enforcement.
“Unfortunately, a few unruly patrons ruined a nice evening for many others. A disturbance such as this on Thanksgiving Eve is unacceptable and disgusting," Saugus Police Department Chief Michael Ricciardelli said in a statement, per WCVB 5.
"When I heard that it was on social media, and all the people who were watching it, I was like 'Oh my god,' I guess that's the good and bad of being popular," said Kowloon owner Bob Wong to NBC Boston.
Law enforcement are investigating the fight which could lead to felony charges. Several people were questioned but no arrests were made. It's not clear how many people were injured.