Thanksgiving Eve Brawl at Restaurant Leaves Man Bloodied, Video Shows

“Unfortunately, a few unruly patrons ruined a nice evening for many others. A disturbance such as this on Thanksgiving Eve is unacceptable and disgusting," Saugus Police Department Chief Michael Ricciardelli said in a statement, per WCVB 5.

"When I heard that it was on social media, and all the people who were watching it, I was like 'Oh my god,' I guess that's the good and bad of being popular," said Kowloon owner Bob Wong to NBC Boston.

Law enforcement are investigating the fight which could lead to felony charges. Several people were questioned but no arrests were made. It's not clear how many people were injured.