Life

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Says He Used to Snort Cocaine Off Toilet Seats: 'I'm Not Scared of a Germ'

Bodes well for the state of health in the country.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Michael M. Santiago via Getty Images

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has revealed that he used to snort cocaine off of toilet seats.

In his latest appearance on Theo Von’s podcast This Past Weekend, having previously appeared on the show in 2023, the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services reflected on how he met the comedian and shared that they were both in drug recovery programmes.

The pair reminisced over their recovery meetings and how they were upset when they were shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, but RFK admitted that he and some others continued the meetings as a sort of "pirate group."

"For me, I said this when we came in, I said, 'I don’t care what happens, I’m going in for a meeting every day,'" he said. "I said, 'I’m not scared of a germ, I used to snort cocaine off of toilet seats.' And I know this disease will kill me. If I don’t treat it, which for me means going to meetings every day, it’s just bad for my life. For me, it was survival."

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been open about his struggles with drug addiction in the past, and admitted that he abused drugs in his teen and early adult years following the assassination of his father, Robert F. Kennedy, in 1968. He said that he and his brother, David, used heroin and cocaine, and he was arrested on charges of heroin possession in 1983.

Despite being called out for spreading numerous alleged conspiracy theories, including vaccine misinformation and HIV denialism, RFK serves under Donald Trump as the Secretary of Health and Human Services. He has been accused of fueling vaccine hesitancy, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other controversies surrounding RFK include his suggestion that raw milk is safe and has many health benefits, and when it was found that he had placed a dead bear in his car trunk.

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