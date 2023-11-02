Nissin's beloved Cup Noodles are finally going to be microwave-safe.
Starting next year, Nissin is introducing a new paper cup design that replaces the polystyrene cup, which requires customers to pour boiling water to cook the noodles. The brand had utilized its styrofoam cup since it first launched in the United States in 1973, but it wasn't microwave-safe like the new paper cup design will be.
The redesign signals a major reduction in the use of plastic. The cup itself will be made with 40 percent recycled fiber and a sleeve made of 100 percent recycled paper. When using boiling water, customers had to cover the cup for three minutes to effectively cook the noodles, but now they'll be able to cook it in two minutes and 15 seconds in the microwave.
"Since its invention more than 50 years ago, Cup Noodles has become a cultural mainstay and a staple in households around the world," said Michael Price, President and CEO of Nissin Foods USA. "And while Cup Noodles will continue to have that same satisfying taste and iconic look, we continue to find ways to evolve the brand to support the current needs of our consumers, the environment and the world. This updated packaging and the new paper cup marks an important milestone for Cup Noodles and a key step in our environmental commitment."
Despite the change, the company has stressed that its noodles and seasoning will not change. The updated packaging will roll out across all available Cup Noodles flavors throughout 2024.
So that's good news to everyone who wants Cup Noodles even sooner, and bad news for anyone who just found out the product wasn't always microwave-safe.