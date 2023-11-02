"Since its invention more than 50 years ago, Cup Noodles has become a cultural mainstay and a staple in households around the world," said Michael Price, President and CEO of Nissin Foods USA. "And while Cup Noodles will continue to have that same satisfying taste and iconic look, we continue to find ways to evolve the brand to support the current needs of our consumers, the environment and the world. This updated packaging and the new paper cup marks an important milestone for Cup Noodles and a key step in our environmental commitment."

Despite the change, the company has stressed that its noodles and seasoning will not change. The updated packaging will roll out across all available Cup Noodles flavors throughout 2024.

So that's good news to everyone who wants Cup Noodles even sooner, and bad news for anyone who just found out the product wasn't always microwave-safe.