Florida Woman Admits to Having Sex With Her Son 'Only About 100 Times'

Florida woman Christina Clemens has been charged with incest and other charges after she admitted she had sex with her son, Shane, “only about 100 times.”

As reported by TMZ, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd recently broke down the highly publicized case of Christina and Shane, who the police were made aware of after the mother called police and alleged her son assaulted her. After he was arrested, he told authorities that his mother had been intimate with him.

In a video originally posted on TikTok, the Sheriff spoke further about the case of 46-year-old Christina, who is married, and her 22-year-old son. He shared that Shane told authorities that he had been having sex with his mother since he was at least 18, and they decided it was best to ask for her side of the story, too. “She says, ‘Only about 100 times,’” shared Sheriff Gracy Judd, as seen in the video below. “That’s what she told us.” After her confession, investigators spoke with her husband, who suggested they were “happily” married and that he was unaware of the incestual affair.