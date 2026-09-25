Krispy Kreme Just Announced a New Donut Flavor — Here's When You Can Try It

National Coffee Day is coming up on Tuesday, Sept. 29, and what better way to celebrate than with a coffee-flavored doughnut? Coffee and doughnuts, of course, have been an age-old combination.

Krispy Kreme has announced that it's offering an Original Glazed Coffee Flavored Doughnut for the holiday, and it's only available from Saturday, Sept. 26, through Tuesday, Sept. 29.

"Coffee and doughnuts are already a perfect pair, so bringing coffee flavor to our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut makes National Coffee Day even sweeter," Alison Holder, chief brand and product officer at Krispy Kreme, said in a news statement. "It's smooth, craveable and unmistakably Krispy Kreme - and we can't wait for fans to try it."

Krispy Kreme promises a doughnut with a "smooth, creamy coffee flavor that is subtly bold and perfectly sweet."

There are a few more deals, too. On Tuesday, the actual National Coffee Day holiday, guests who head to Krispy Kreme get a free small or medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase they make.