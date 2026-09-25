Krispy Kreme Just Announced a New Donut Flavor — Here's When You Can Try It

Key Takeaways
- Krispy Kreme will offer its new Original Glazed Coffee Flavored Doughnut from Saturday, Sept. 26, through National Coffee Day on Tuesday, Sept. 29.
- Customers can get a dozen of the limited-edition doughnuts for $5 with any regularly priced dozen at participating shops, while supplies last and subject to purchase limits.
- On Sept. 29, Krispy Kreme will also give customers a free small or medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.
National Coffee Day is coming up on Tuesday, Sept. 29, and what better way to celebrate than with a coffee-flavored doughnut? Coffee and doughnuts, of course, have been an age-old combination.
Krispy Kreme has announced that it's offering an Original Glazed Coffee Flavored Doughnut for the holiday, and it's only available from Saturday, Sept. 26, through Tuesday, Sept. 29.
"Coffee and doughnuts are already a perfect pair, so bringing coffee flavor to our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut makes National Coffee Day even sweeter," Alison Holder, chief brand and product officer at Krispy Kreme, said in a news statement. "It's smooth, craveable and unmistakably Krispy Kreme - and we can't wait for fans to try it."
Krispy Kreme promises a doughnut with a "smooth, creamy coffee flavor that is subtly bold and perfectly sweet."
There are a few more deals, too. On Tuesday, the actual National Coffee Day holiday, guests who head to Krispy Kreme get a free small or medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase they make.
Also, from Saturday through Tuesday, guests can get a dozen Original Glazed Coffee Flavored Doughnuts for $5 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price at participating Krispy Kreme shops. There are some exceptions, though. According to the company, there's a "limit of two per guest in-shop and drive-thru" and a limit of one through Krispy Kreme's mobile app for pickup and delivery using promo code COFFEE. It's also just while supplies last.
"Whether grabbing a dozen to share at the office, bringing one home for family and friends, or pairing a doughnut with a favorite cup of coffee, Krispy Kreme is giving more ways to make National Coffee Day feel fresh and fun," the company says in a statement.
Head to Krispy Kreme’s website to find a location near you. It's also a good idea to check with your local shop to find out if they're participating in the various offers.