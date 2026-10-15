McDonald's Is Bringing Back an Iconic Item for a Limited Time

Halloween is on the way, and that's not lost on McDonald's. The longstanding fast-food chain has officially announced that it's bringing back a spooky-season favorite.

McDonald's is relaunching its beloved Boo Buckets on Tuesday, Oct. 20, according to a news statement from the company, and this year's collection has a Disney Villains twist.

The new Disney Villains Boo Buckets Happy Meals feature five of the most infamous characters to ever cause trouble on the big screen: Jafar, Ursula, Scar, Cruella and Maleficent. Each one gets its own collectible design, giving Disney fans a chance to bring home a little piece of their favorite villain's world.

"This spooky szn, we're entering our villain era," the company said in a statement. "Our iconic Boo Buckets are teaming up with Disney to bring the ones you love to fear to a McDonald's near you."