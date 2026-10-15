McDonald's Is Bringing Back an Iconic Item for a Limited Time

Key Takeaways
- McDonald’s will bring back its Boo Buckets in Happy Meals on Tuesday, Oct. 20, with a new Disney Villains theme.
- The collection features Jafar, Ursula, Scar, Cruella and Maleficent designs, each with a villain-inspired lid and character-specific stickers.
- Participating McDonald’s locations will offer the limited-edition buckets only while supplies last.
Halloween is on the way, and that's not lost on McDonald's. The longstanding fast-food chain has officially announced that it's bringing back a spooky-season favorite.
McDonald's is relaunching its beloved Boo Buckets on Tuesday, Oct. 20, according to a news statement from the company, and this year's collection has a Disney Villains twist.
The new Disney Villains Boo Buckets Happy Meals feature five of the most infamous characters to ever cause trouble on the big screen: Jafar, Ursula, Scar, Cruella and Maleficent. Each one gets its own collectible design, giving Disney fans a chance to bring home a little piece of their favorite villain's world.
"This spooky szn, we're entering our villain era," the company said in a statement. "Our iconic Boo Buckets are teaming up with Disney to bring the ones you love to fear to a McDonald's near you."
These aren't just ordinary buckets with a familiar face slapped on the front. Every design comes with a villain-inspired lid and stickers packed with character-specific details. That means fans can add a little magic, mischief and their own creativity and personalities to their Halloween collections.
Whether you've always rooted for Ursula's under-the-sea antics, admired Maleficent's dramatic flair or appreciated Cruella's high-fashion style, there's a bucket for lots of Disney Villains fans.
"Whether you're into fabulous flair, mystical magic, fierce ambition, royal schemes, or sea-witch swagger, there's a Boo Bucket for every kind of Villains fan," McDonald's says in a statement.
Of course, the Boo Buckets won't stick around forever. This promotion is just for the Halloween season. So, the limited-time Happy Meals arrive at participating McDonald's locations starting Tuesday, and they'll only be available while supplies last. McDonald's didn't provide information about how many of these are being made nationwide.
One thing's certain: Halloween is about to get way more villainous at the Golden Arches. That's just what happens this time of year.