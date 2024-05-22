Did Rudy Giuliani just let an entire courtroom hear him take a whiz?

Just when you thought Zoom call blunders were left behind in 2020, Giuliani, 79, found a way to make a splash on Tuesday.

The former New York City mayor, along with other allies of former President Donald Trump, was arraigned in Phoenix, Arizona on multiple charges, including conspiracy, fraud, and forgery, CBS News reports.

The charges are related to an alleged scheme to submit false electors in the 2020 election favoring Trump despite Joe Biden’s win in Arizona.

Giuliani appeared virtually during the hearing. However, during his arraignment, it appears that Rudy forgot to mute his microphone while going to the bathroom.