A crowdfunding campaign has raised more than $800,000 to help Fayez Salman—a 9-year-old Muslim boy whose family was killed in a suspected hate-crime attack.

According to The Hill, the incident occurred on the night of June 6, as Fayez and his family were walking alongside a park in London, Ontario. At around 8:40 p.m., a black pickup truck jumped the curb and slammed into the Salman family. Fayez’s parents, teenage sister, and grandmother were all killed in the hit-and-run, and the boy was the only survivor.

Canadian authorities identified the motorist as 20-year-old Nathaniel Veltman, whom they believe targeted the family in a premeditated, religiously motivated attack. He was arrested shortly after the incident and charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Police are also considering terrorism charges against the man.

“This was an act of mass murder, perpetrated against Muslims — against Londoners — and rooted in unspeakable hatred,” London Mayor Ed Holder said, as reported by the CBC. “This act of unspeakable hatred, this act of Islamophobia, must be followed by acts of compassion, acts of kindness, acts of empathy, acts of solidarity — justice — and, above all else, love.”

Fayez was hospitalized with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, and is now being cared for by extended family.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched by a family friend named Sana Yasir, who said the funds will go toward the orphaned child’s future as well as charitable causes in his name.

“The family has indicated that they do not need financial assistance at the time however, if you would like to help and donate the money will be used as Sadaqa-Jariya on behalf of the deceased,” the page read in part. “Sadaqa jariya is an important concept within Islam – it is a gift that not only benefits others in this life but also benefits us and our loved ones in the next.”

As of Friday night, more than 15,000 people had donated to the fundraiser, which is about $18,000 shy of its $850,000 goal.