Citing an "ongoing potential for violence," YouTube announced late Tuesday night that it had removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump's channel.

The failed steak salesman's channel has also been temporarily blocked from sharing new content for at least seven days, per a statement.

"After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump’s channel for violating our policies," a YouTube rep said Tuesday night. "It now has its first strike and is temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a *minimum* of seven days. Given the ongoing concerns about violence, we will also be indefinitely disabling comments on President Trump’s channel, as we've done to other channels where there are safety concerns found in the comments section."

The attack on the Capitol earlier this month at the hands of violent MAGA cult members was followed by a wave of similar action from the biggest social media platforms, most notably Twitter. The Jack Dorsey-fronted company announced last week that Trump had been permanently suspended from the site. The decision was made due to Trump's recent activity on the site, which was determined to represent a risk of "further incitement of violence."

We are now one week away from the inauguration of Joe Biden, the 46th president of the United States. D.C. leaders, including Mayor Muriel Bowser, have asked Americans to stay home and participate virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and security-related concerns in light of the Capitol attack.