On Monday, Donald Trump issued an amended executive order that added over 200 names to his proposed "National Garden of American Heroes," Variety reports. Among the extensive list of people he wants honored in the statuary park—which still does not have a confirmed location and likely will never happen—are Walt Disney, Muhammad Ali, Whitney Houston, Billie Holiday, Johnny Cash, and the late Alex Trebek.

According to Trump, the park's goal is to honor those believed to be "historically significant," and "individual[s] who made substantive contributions to America's public life or otherwise had a substantive effect on America's history." That last bit might explain why the list has a few people on it who aren't American, including Ingrid Bergman, Albert Einstein, and Trebek, who was Canadian. Other proposed names include Kobe Bryant, Lauren Bacall, Humphrey Bogart, Ray Charles, Miles Davis, Duke Ellington, Frank Sinatara, Aretha Franklin, Bob Hope, and Elvis Presley.

ofAlong with featuring many figures from the world of music and film, the list also includes the likes of Ronald Reagan, Norman Rockwell, Harriet Tubman, Babe Ruth, and Theodore Rooosevelt. "These statues are not ours alone, to be discarded at the whim of those inflamed by fashionable political passions; they belong to generations that have come before us and to generations yet unborn," Trump said in the initial executive order, which was issued in July last year.

But, like all things in Trumpland, his desire for a monument garden is likely tied to satisfying his own ego more than anything else. That's probably why people were quick to pounce on both the size and randomness of Trump's list. If people thought this executive order came from a genuine place, perhaps they would have been more forgiving. Alas, here we are.

Check out reactions to Trump's list of proposed statues below.