Several companies will no longer sell MyPillow in their stores as CEO Mike Lindell continues to spread unfounded voter fraud allegations regarding the 2020 presidential election.

Newsweek reports that the prominent Trump ally has continually claimed that the sitting president didn’t lose the election and will see a second term in office. Lindell has stuck by this distorted narrative, even after the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, and faced backlash online as people call for retailers to drop his products.

“They're trying to cancel me out,” Lindell said in an interview to Right Side Broadcasting Network on Monday, adding that Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s, H-E-B, and Wayfair have all dropped him.

“I just got off the phone with Bed Bath & Beyond. They're dropping MyPillow. Just got off the phone not five minutes ago. Kohl's, all these different places,” Lindell said. “These guys don't understand...they're scared, like a Bed Bath & Beyond, they're scared. They were good partners. In fact, I told them, ‘You guys come back anytime you want.’”

He added that the companies’ actions are a response to social media campaigns he alleged were being spearheaded by “leftist groups.”

One such group, Sleeping Giants, asked Walmart, Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Lowe’s if they would continue to sell MyPillow products after Lindell “called for the insurrection” last week. The tweet is paired with a video of Lindell, reportedly taken after the Capitol riot.

“This is the only time we have in history to beat these guys, to suppress the evil, and beat the evil,” Lindell says in the footage. “This is a fight for everything we've grown up with, everything we live for, everything this country stands for. The whole world is watching, and 100 percent, Donald Trump is going to be your president for the next four years.”

In the same interview on Monday, the MyPillow CEO called Sleeping Giants “the most evil people on the planet” for calling out his vendors.

His claims of fraud have also led to a defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, with the electronic voting hardware and software company notifiying Lindell of its intent to sue him. “Despite knowing your implausible attacks against Dominion have no basis in reality, you have participated in the vast and concerted misinformation campaign to slander Dominion,” the letter from the company's legal representatives said, per Newsweek.

Lindell said he would gladly receive the lawsuit. “I welcome Dominion to sue me. I welcome it. Please. Please sue me...and then you can show us all about your machines.”