The staff at a North Miami juice bar and restaurant received a big—and very much appreciated—surprise on New Year's Day.

According to Miami Herald, employees of the family-owned Miami Squeeze received a whopping $2,021 tip from a regular customer. The outlet reports the woman stopped by the eatery on Friday morning and ordered her usual breakfast as well as a to-go order of three avocado toasts with eggs and smoothies. Her bill reportedly came out to $71.84, but she paid nearly triple that amount to show her gratitude toward Miami Squeeze's 22 staff members, who each received $100.

"Happy New Year!!!" the customer wrote on her receipt. "Always love coming here."

Kelly Amar, whose parents have owned and operated the eatery for more than three decades, told the Miami Herald that staffers initially thought the customer made a mistake.

"That is the biggest tip we’ve ever gotten by far," Amar said. "This blows out anything we’ve ever gotten ... We were not expecting this at all. We said, 'Are you sure?' She said 'Yes, thank you. I love this place, I’m so happy to do this for you.' It was a really special moment."

Miami Squeeze shared a photo of the customer's receipt on social media Friday along with a lengthy message to its loyal customers who helped them get through the difficult year.

Even though we are just a small juice bar we really pride ourselves in taking care of our guests, we’re not just in the food business we’re in the people business," the caption read in part. "We want to provide great food but even greater service. We always strive to make sure that everyone has a memorable experience here with us. Last year was a tough year for everyone so we’re so grateful to be able to start this new year like this ... At Miami Squeeze we want you to see us as part of your family, the Squeeze Family. We are so blessed to have guest like these, who go above and beyond to support our small local business. This means so much to us and we couldn’t say thank you enough ..."