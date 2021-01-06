The IRS says some taxpayers will not be getting their stimulus checks directly or automatically, and will instead need to claim the funds on their 2020 tax returns.

As CNBC reported on Tuesday, some taxpayers have noticed a message that reads, "Payment Status #2 - Not Available" on the IRS Get My Payment tool. While the IRS has already started to automatically deposit and mail out millions of stimulus checks, with some receiving them as of Tuesday, it says others with the payment status notification will have to wait until they file their 2020 taxes in order to get the payment.

"The IRS advises people that if they don’t receive their Economic Impact Payment, they should file their 2020 tax return electronically and claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on their tax return to get their payment and any refund as quickly as possible," the agency said in a statement.

It did not clarify why, exactly, the issue had impacted people who filed 2019 taxes through H&R Block and TurboTax. Many people who did so have reported that they got the same message on the IRS site, while others have indicated that their payments were somehow sent to incorrect bank accounts. The IRS added that banks will have to return the money in order for the checks to be reissued to the correct accounts.

"People should visit IRS.gov for the most current information on the second round of Economic Impact Payments rather than calling the agency or their financial institutions or tax software providers," a spokesperson for the agency explained. "IRS phone assistors do not have additional information beyond what's available on IRS.gov."

While the checks are for a meager $600, as recently as this week Joe Biden reiterated his support for an increased $2,000 stimulus check. He urged voters in Georgia to get out for the Senate runoff elections, which ultimately both went to the Democrats. With the Dems now holding a majority in the Senate, hope for the $2,000 checks isn't dead just yet, despite Mitch McConnell's best efforts.