Donald Trump’s house of cards is finally tumbling down, and several of his defenders are going down with it.

According to NBC, Dominion Voting Systems, the U.S. election equipment manufacturers that have been at the center of conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, has sued Sidney Powell, the attorney best known for her performance at an absolutely unhinged press conference with Rudy Giuliani.

As part of Trump’s legal team attempting to overturn the election results, Powell accused Dominion of rigging the election in favor of Joe Biden.

“Powell falsely claimed that Dominion had rigged the election, that Dominion was created in Venezuela to rig elections for Hugo Chávez, and that Dominion bribed Georgia officials for a no-bid contract,” the complaint reads.

Dominion is seeking more than $1.3 billion in damages. The company claims it has spent millions on security for its employees, damage to its reputation, and potential losses in the future.

As the Washington Post points out, election officials and security experts have called the 2020 election “the most secure in American history." Still the evidence-free conspiracy theories pilfered by Powell, Donald Trump, and others fueled the insurrection that ensued on Wednesday at the Capitol building.

As a result of Powell’s accusations, Dominion employees were harassed, stalked, and received death threats. The company claims it has spent more than $565,000 on employee security since the election.

“We are already watching you,” reads one threatening text message to a Dominion employee, according to the lawsuit. “Come clean and you will live.”

Dominion CEO John Poulos hopes to go to court in order to clear the company’s name and reinforce the security of the 2020 election.

“We feel that it’s important for the entire electoral process,” he told the Washington Post. “The allegations, I know they were lobbed against us...but the impacts go so far beyond us.”