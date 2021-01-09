Authorities in Pinellas County, Florida arrested 36-year-old Adam Johnson on Friday. They believe Johnson to be the man seen carrying Nancy Pelosi's lectern in a viral photo from the Capitol riot on Wednesday.

After the photo began to spread, the Bradenton Herald identified Johnson as a resident of nearby Parrish, FL. According to the paper, he is a father of five and furniture maker whose right-wing views had alienated several people he knew. One of those associates reported Johnson to the FBI.

"I felt a little disassociated for a minute. It was almost like, it was surreal. I mean it was surreal. I wasn't surprised, but I was shocked," Photographer Allan Mestel told WFLA of the moment he recognized Johnson. "Couldn't believe it, the fact that I recognize somebody from our hometown, was, I was floored."

Mestel told the Herald that the FBI interviewed him after he contacted them with the tip.

“It was pretty clear that they were looking for him,” Mestel said.

Johnson is currently being held in the Pinellas County jail. CNN reports he's being held on charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, theft of government property, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.



The Los Angeles Times notes that 82 rioters have been identified and arrested since Wednesday, making good on promises made by Steven D’Antuono of the FBI's Washington office while speaking to the press this week.

“Make no mistake, our work here is not done,” D’Antuono said. “Just because you left the D.C. region, you can still expect a knock on the door if we find out that you were part of the criminal activity at the Capitol.”