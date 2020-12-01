Just so we're absolutely clear at the top of the first article of the day, the pandemic still very much remains an ongoing cause of concern. This, notably, holds true no matter how tired you individually are of its impact on your social life or holiday travel plans or whatever. Unfortunately, we can't just ignore it into no longer existing.

In that spirit, let's get into another round of alarming data updates, namely this one from CBS News in which it's noted that the U.S. reported more COVID-19 cases in November than most other countries reported all year.

Per the report, the U.S. saw more than four million confirmed cases last month, which marks a total higher than that of any country in the world except for Brazil and India. This year, India has recorded 9.4 million total cases, while Brazil has recorded 6.3 million.

And while November was improved with several marginally morale-boosting updates regarding forthcoming vaccines, the month also went down as one scattered with several troubling examples of record-matching and record-breaking. Nov. 24, for example, was the deadliest day of the pandemic since May.

Over the weekend, just as far too many Americans were likely right in the middle of unwisely ignoring holiday travel warnings, Dr. Anthony Fauci again cautioned against loosening restrictions and urged the public to stop expecting some sort of magical downturn in case numbers for December.

"You know, we don't want to frighten people but that's just the reality," Fauci told ABC News. "We said that these things would happen, as we got into the cold weather and as we began traveling, and they've happened. It's gonna happen again. So I can't see, all of a sudden, a relaxation in the kinds of recommendations or restrictions."