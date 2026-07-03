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Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the beginning of a "special military operation" in Ukraine. Biden calls it a "war." Here's what you need to know.Trace William Cowen
The move is part of a legislative push to improve the experience of working from home, which has become a permanent reality for many during the pandemic.Trace William Cowen
Named AY.4.2 and sometimes called “Delta Plus,” the strain has led to an investigation by health authorities in the United Kingdom and recognized in the U.S.Brenton Blanchet
Life
Elon Musk Willing to Sell $6 Billion of Tesla Stock to ‘Solve World Hunger’ if UN Can Prove How Funds Would Be Used
Elon Musk says he is willing to sell his Tesla shares to "solve world hunger," but only if the United Nations provides evidence of how the funds would be spent.Brad Callas