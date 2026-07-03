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Wiz Khalifa wearing a cap, sunglasses, and a graphic t-shirt holds a microphone on stage, gesturing with one hand.
Music

Wiz Khalifa Reportedly Placed on Wanted Persons List by Romanian Authorities

Wiz has not publicly commented on this development, which stems from a 2024 festival performance during which Wiz is accused of smoking weed.

Trace William Cowen58 days ago
Chet Hanks with a shaved head and beard, wearing a black and red jacket, poses confidently in front of a dark, textured background.
Pop Culture

Chet Hanks Returns to U.S. After Being 'Literally Stuck' in Colombia for Days: What Happened?

Now we need a movie about this starring Chet Hanks as Chet Hanks.

Trace William Cowen130 days ago
Julio Iglesias Accused of Sexual Assault and Trafficking by Former Employees
Music

Julio Iglesias Accused of Sexual Assault and Trafficking by Former Employees

Legendary Spanish singer Julio Iglesias has been accused of sexual assault and trafficking by two former employees.

Bernadette Giacomazzo185 days ago
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 5: Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, are seen in handcuffs after landing at a Manhattan helipad, escorted by heavily armed Federal agents as they make their way into an armored car en route to a Federal courthouse in Manhattan on January 5, 2026 in New York City
Life

Nicolás Maduro Declares Himself a "War Prisoner" in First Court Appearance

The former Venezuelan leader said he is a "decent man," while his wife called herself "completely innocent."

Shawn Setaro193 days ago
Two cobras with raised hoods on a tiled floor, with a person's legs in the background.
Life

Toddler Bites Cobra to Death in India

The one-year-old was rushed to a local hospital for treatment following the attack.

Brad Appleton352 days ago
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Pop Culture

Melissa Barrera Dropped From ‘Scream VII’ Cast After Pro-Palestine Social Media Posts (UPDATE)

The 33-year-old Mexican actress has been vocal about demanding a ceasefire at the height of the Hamas-Israel War.

Alex Ocho969 days ago
Music

Kid Cudi Calls for Ceasefire in Gaza, Says It 'Doesn't Feel Right' to Release New Music and ‘Remain Silent’

"I can't watch what's happening in the world and remain silent," Cudi wrote on Instagram.

Brad Callas985 days ago
travis scott is seen at idol event
Music

Travis Scott Announces ‘Utopia’ Launch Event at Pyramids of Giza

In recent weeks, Travis Scott has been teasing the long-awaited 'Utopia' with a traveling briefcase, not to mention an album title-emblazoned bus in the Hamptons.

Trace William Cowen1104 days ago
boat off coast
Life

More Than 30 Migrants Believed to Be Dead After Boat Sinks While Traveling to Canary Islands

The deadly tragedy comes while criticism against multiple governments continues, as well as during around-the-clock coverage of a submersible featuring two billionaires.

Trace William Cowen1121 days ago
toronto skyline with cn tower to left
Life

Toronto Chef Charged For Selling Lethal Poison Internationally Used for Suicides

Police arrested a chef from the Greater Toronto Area for allegedly selling sodium nitrite, a lethal poison that was also legal, after two people were found dead

Louis Pavlakos1171 days ago
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Congolese women’s soccer club DC Motema Pembe attacked a referee after he didn't award them a penalty kick
Sports

Congolese Soccer Team Attacks Referee After He Didn't Award Penalty in Their Favor

Players from the Congolese women’s soccer club DC Motema Pembe recently chased down and attacked a referee in protest of a missed penalty call. 

Brad Callas1245 days ago
Banksy mural is pictured with admirers
Style

New Banksy Installation Debuts on Valentine’s Day, Part of Artwork Removed for Safety Reasons

Banksy's latest creation sees the artist focusing on the global issue of violence against women. A gallery is now in charge of its safe removal and relocation.

Trace William Cowen1247 days ago
South African rapper AKA attends a fashion show
Music

South African Rapper AKA Shot and Killed at 35

South African rapper AKA, born Kiernan Forbes, passed away on Friday night after he was shot outside of a restaurant in Durban. He was 35 years old.

Brad Callas1252 days ago
Hong Kong is giving away 500,000 free airline tickets to bring travelers back to its city
Life

Hong Kong Is Giving Away 500,000 Free Airline Tickets in 2023 to Combat Decline in Tourism

In an effort to boost tourism, Hong Kong's government announced plans to give away 500,000 free airline tickets this year to attract travelers back to the city

Brad Callas1252 days ago
Meek Mill speaks on stage at the "Justice for All: Reforming a Broken System
Music

Meek Mill Apologizes for Filming Music Video at Ghana's Presidential Palace Following Backlash

Meek Mill took to Twitter on Monday to apologize for filming a music video at Ghana's presidential palace after facing swift backlash online.

Brad Callas1285 days ago
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Vice President Kamala Harris
Life

Busloads of Migrants Dropped Off at Vice President Kamala Harris' Home on Christmas Eve

The White House is blaming Texas Governor Greg Abbott for sending more than 100 migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ home on Christmas Eve

Brad Callas1299 days ago
Spanish police stand guard near the United States Embassy in Madrid on Thursday
Life

Ukraine Accuses Russia of Mailing 'Bloody Parcels' to Embassies Across Europe

Ukraine has accused Russia of sending "bloody parcels" after embassies in six European countries have received packages containing animals’ eyes in recent days

Brad Callas1321 days ago
Suspension bridge over the Machchhu River in the city of Morbi
Life

At Least 134 People Killed After Bridge Collapses in India

At least 134 people, including many children, were killed on Sunday night after a pedestrian bridge collapsed in the western Indian state of Gujara.

Brad Callas1355 days ago

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