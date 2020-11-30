As expected, the coming weeks will likely consist of surge-filled reminders that ignoring health guidance during a global pandemic is indeed an example of sheer dumbassery.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, made several news program appearances over the holiday weekend to urge Americans to take seriously the task of social distancing as we face yet another difficult period in the coronavirus era.

This time around, as was widely warned by Fauci and others, the decision of many Americans to pretend the pandemic doesn't exist while traveling to see family and friends will likely result in troubling case spikes across the nation.

"I can't see how we're not gonna have the same thing," Dr. Fauci said during an ABC News interview on Sunday when asked if the upcoming holiday would see the same (ignored-by-too-many) recommendations as Thanksgiving. "Because when you have the kind of inflection that we have, it doesn't all of a sudden turn around like that. So clearly in the next few weeks we're gonna have the same sort of thing."

Adding that the Christmas season will likely see even larger amounts of people risking travel, Fauci reminded the general public of the "reality" of such behavior.

"And perhaps even two or three weeks down the line, we may see a surge upon a surge," he said. "You know, we don't want to frighten people but that's just the reality. We said that these things would happen, as we got into the cold weather and as we began traveling, and they've happened. It's gonna happen again. So I can't see, all of a sudden, a relaxation in the kinds of recommendations or restrictions."

In short, widespread vaccine availability is still many months away for the general public and no aspect of the pandemic is going to magically disappear before then. So stop fucking around.