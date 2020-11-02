In a tactic that will surely drive thousands of horny people to the polls, Pornhub is reserving the site only for users who have voted in the U.S. on Tuesday.

The NSFW streamer announced its new "Give a Fuck, Get a Fuck" campaign on Monday in order to encourage Americans to get out and vote on Election Day. "Roughly 43 percent of eligible voters – equal to 100 million people - didn't vote in the 2016 U.S Presidential Election, according to turnout estimates from the U.S. Elections Project. We want to encourage people to do their civic duty this year by casting their ballot and having their voice heard," Pornhub's Vice President, Corey Price said in a statement.

In addition to reserving the site for voters on Tuesday, Pornhub will also run a social media campaign featuring some of the site's brand ambassadors. Among the featured models in the campaign are Asa Akira, Janice Griffith, Natassia Dreams, Lance Hart, Sovereign Syre, Lotus Laine, and Domino Presley. The campaign will see the models tell voters that "if they don't give a fuck, they don't get a fuck."

From 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET on Nov. 3, users accessing the site from the United States will be greeted by a page that reminds them to vote. The campaign is launching in collaboration with the creative agency Just For Fun. "In 2016, over 100 million eligible voters had zero fucks to give about the election," a Just For Fun spokesperson said. "This year, to encourage everyone to get off the couch and head to the polling places, we knew we needed to hit them where it hurts - their pants."