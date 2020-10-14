Ice Cube worked with Trump's reelection campaign, and fans aren't happy to hear it.

On Tuesday afternoon, Trump 2020 senior adviser Katrina Pierson posted a tweet thanking the hip-hop veteran "for his willingness" to work with the Trump administration on the "Platinum Plan"—a $500 billion package that will purportedly help Black communities. The plan is to create 3 million new jobs, push for criminal justice reform, improve access to better education and job opportunities, reduce health care costs, and designate Juneteenth as a national holiday.

Cube replied, "Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA."

The artist/actor has made a number of controversial comments suggesting he was unwilling to vote for the Democratic ticket. Throughout the 2020 race, Cube consistently called on both parties to explain how they will help Black Americans. He also called on politicians to sign his "Contract with Black America," which laid out a number of commitments related to prison reform, bank lending, and more.

One fan’s criticism, which got a retweet with comment from Cube, began, “My Hip-Hop HERO @icecube is working with the Darkside. I haven't felt this low since Kobe passed.”

Cube weighed in with, “Every side is the Darkside for us here in America. They’re all the same until something changes for us. They all lie and they all cheat but we can’t afford not to negotiate with whoever is in power or our condition in this country will never change. Our justice is bipartisan.”

On Oct. 11, the 51-year-old reiterated his concerns with the country's current two-party system. He once again questioned whether the two major parties are truly committed to helping Black communities. Ice Cube acknowledged the backlash he received for refusing to endorse Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and suggested the Democrats were taking the Black vote for granted.

He went on to say he had been in contact with both Democratic and Republican leaders, emphasized he did not trust any of them.

"No president has done right by us," he said in a video. "So, I don't trust none of them. Putting our hopes and dreams behind any of them just don't work. ... I've been making contacts with them, trying to talk about these real issues. Straight up, I believe the Democrats have been nice. ... I don't really see them pushing their policies in any different direction." He added that Democrats recruited "every Black celebrity and shit on they team, so they just figure, 'Tell Cube to shut the fuck up and vote.' I ain't gonna do that. I'm gonna push the program."

He continued: "We also met with the Republicans. ... They've moved their agenda a lot because of what we've said. They put $500 billion on the table. But who knows what's really gon' happen. I just know one of them is gonna win. And I don't know if it really matters to us."

News of Cube's alleged involvement in the Platinum Plan immediately sparked criticism, as many labeled the entertainer a "sellout" and a "manipulator." Some Twitter users slammed him for not being completely transparent about his work with the Trump administration, and claimed his previous comments gave the false impression he was unwilling to support either party.

