An NYPD union leader is facing calls for his resignation after launching a "homophobic" attack on Ritchie Torres, the Bronx's first openly gay elected official. The remark in question was made less than a week ago on the Sergeants Benevolent Association's official Twitter account. The since-deleted tweet, which was credited to SBA president Ed Mullins, came after Torres and other local leaders demanded an investigation into a possible work slowdown at the NYPD, as they've become increasingly concerned about the rise of shootings within the city.

"He [sic] we go America this is what a first class whore looks like RITCHIE TORRES," the Sept. 4 SBA tweet read. "Passes laws to defund police, supports criminals, & now because he's running for office he blames the police to protect what he voted for. Remember Little Ritchie? Meet LYING RITCHIE."

Torres, a congressional candidate who represents the 15th District of the New York City, slammed Mullins over the attack, tweeting his "racism, misogyny, and homophobia" gave President Donald Trump "a run for his money." The Democratic leader reiterated his calls for Mullins to step down during a Tuesday press conference. He also criticized the SBA as a "hate group in disguise."

"Instead of responding respectfully with an opposing argument, with facts and statistics, the Sergeant’s Benevolent Association chose to demonize me as an LGBTQ pubic servant of color," Torres said. "... We have come here together to call for the resignation of Ed Mullins ... There is no public figure in New York City politics or New York City government with a more extensive record of hate than Ed Mullins. There is nothing benevolent about calling former health commissioner—a woman of color—the b-word. There's nothing benevolent about calling an openly LGBTQ elected official a 'first class whore.' There is nothing benevolent about embracing the anti-Semitism of a far-right conspiracy group (QAnon) ... Ed Mullins cannot be trusted to treat our communities with the respect that we deserve and the respect that the NYPD itself promises."

Mullins issued a statement Tuesday night, saying he would "never" step down from his post.

"My comments had everything to do with his dangerous policies and worldview," Mullins wrote. "The City is burning and Councilman Torres wants to blame the police ... His claim that the police are somehow responsible for the terrible condition of the City is a lie that I will not allow to go unchallenged. He is either intellectually dishonest or hopelessly naive. Either way, he's the one who is responsible for the sorry state of the City and he should be the one to resign."