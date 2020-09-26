New York reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases on Friday, marking the state's highest single-day tally since early June.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed the unsettling news on Friday when he revealed that out of the nearly 100,000 tests reported on Friday, 1,005 came back positive. That's about a 1 percent positivity rate, which was slightly higher than the figures reported Thursday. The last time New York had surpassed the 1,000 mark was on June 5 when it tallied 1,108 new cases.

"It's vital that New Yorkers continue to practice the basic behaviors that drive our ability to fight COVID-19 as we move into the fall and flu season," Cuomo said in a Saturday press release. "Wearing masks, socially distancing and washing hands make a critical difference, as does the deliberate enforcement of state guidance by local governments. We'll continue to closely monitor the data and keep New Yorkers updated so they can make educated decisions for themselves and their families. We can move through COVID-19 if we stay New York Tough and if we do so together."

The governor's office also confirmed there were 527 hospitalizations and four COVID-19-related deaths on Friday.

As pointed out by NBC News, a number of New York City officials have urged residents to continue practicing social distancing measures—especially in the Queens and Brooklyn boroughs where private schools resumed in-person classes earlier this month.

New York was one of the first coronavirus hot spots and named the epicenter back in March, having reported more than 10,000 new daily cases and nearly 8,000 deaths during its peak in April. According to the New York Times, the state has reported about 460,000 cases and nearly 33,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.