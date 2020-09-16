The site of Donald Trump's recent rally has been slapped with a $3,000 fine.

According to CNN, the City of Henderson, Nevada, imposed the fine on the owner of Xtreme Manufacturing, a company that hosted Sunday's indoor event. Local officials say the rally violated state mandates to prevent further spread of the coronavirus. Photos and videos show many mask-less attendees inside the venue without adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Prior to the Sunday's rally, the Trump campaign was asked if it would limit the number of attendees. A representative for the team told CNN that every person would have access to hand sanitizer, would undergo a temperature screening, and would be provided a mask before admission. It appeared masks were not mandatory.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak slammed Trump over the in-door rally, claiming the president was "taking reckless and selfish actions that are putting countless lives in danger here in Nevada."

"Despite reports from his own White House, despite local officials in Southern & Northern Nevada reiterating to the venues the existing restrictions in State emergency directives, tonight, the President is knowingly packing thousands into an indoor venue to hold a political rally," the Democratic governor tweeted. "... This is an insult to every Nevadan who has followed the directives, made sacrifices, and put their neighbors before themselves. It’s also a direct threat to all of the recent progress we’ve made, and could potentially set us back."

Don Ahern, the owner of Xtreme Manufacturing, has not indicated whether or not he will dispute the fine.

"My goal was to continue the great American tradition of the right to assemble and to free speech," he said at a Monday news conference. "[It's] no different than the thousands that are allowed to assemble at gaming tables, mask-less pool parties and protests across the street."

Ahern was fined for similar violations over a month ago, when his hotel hosted an "Evangelicals for Trump" event, which exceeded the state's 50-person limit for large gatherings.