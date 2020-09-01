During a bizarre and unsettling interview with Laura Ingraham on Fox News, Donald Trump decided to use a golf comparison when talking about police violence.

"You know, a choker. They Choke... shooting the guy in the back many times, I mean, couldn't you have done something different," he said, bringing up the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin by police officer Rusten Sheskey. Blake, a 29-year-old Black man and father, was shot seven times in the back on August 23 and is now reportedly paralyzed from the waist down. Three of Blake's sons were with him at the time of the shooting.

"They choke. Just like in a golf tournament, they miss a three-foot putt," the reality television star and president added, referencing a hypothetical golfer missing a short putt. Ingraham, seemingly realizing that the callous comparison would be criticized, quickly steered Trump from it. "I'm saying people choke. People choke and people are bad people. You have both. You have some bad people and they choke." Trump said after Ingraham attempted to cut him off.

Ingraham's interjection is spectacular to watch. She's like a Trump press aide leaping into the shot to intervene, except she's nominally the interviewer. https://t.co/xWQOndYkJS — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 1, 2020

Elsewhere during the interview, Trump rambled about his usual talking points, many of them outright lies and exaggerations, and incorrectly said that Portland "has been burning for many years, for decades it's been burning" when talking about the protests against racism and white supremacy.

Trump begins his hour-long interview Laura Ingraham by saying "Portland has been burning for many years, for decades it's been burning," which is a lie pic.twitter.com/wbzMqy6Uyj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 1, 2020

On the subject of the Black Lives Matter movement, Trump had to say this: "That's a terrible name. It's so discriminatory. It's bad for black people. It's bad for everybody... If you look at what's going on with the bats and a lot of thugs"

This post will be updated.