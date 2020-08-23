Twitter has flagged another tweet from Donald Trump for making “misleading” allegations about voting and election integrity.

On Sunday morning, Trump fired off a series of tweets in response to a Fox News segment, one wherein he made unfounded claims about ballot drop boxes being a “voter security disaster” and a “big fraud.” He also said that the boxes make “it possible for a person to vote multiple times” and aren’t “Covid sanitized.”

“We placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our Civic Integrity Policy for making misleading health claims that could potentially dissuade people from participation in voting,” the social media platform’s official safety account wrote.

Twitter added that the tweet will remain on the platform because of “its relevance to ongoing public conversation.” However, Twitter has hidden Trump’s tweet behind a public message that cautions users of its deceptive claims, and its engagements will be limited.

The Fox News segment that led to Trump's rant is from Sunday morning when his deputy campaign manager apparently discussed that critics believe ballot drop boxes are “susceptible to fraud.”

Twitter has added similar warning labels to Trump’s tweets before. Back in May, Twitter cautioned users when he called protesters “thugs” on the platform, flagging him for “glorifying violence.” The tweet remained online due to it also being relevant to current conversations.