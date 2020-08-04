Cast Away could've been a lot shorter.

Three men were rescued from a small Pacific island after drawing a massive SOS signal in the sand that was spotted from the air, authorities told the Associated Press. The men were stranded on Pikelot Island—an uninhabited spot in the Micronesia archipelago—for nearly three days before searchers on an Australian and U.S. aircraft saw their distress signal on Sunday.

The Australian defense department says the men set out from Pulawat atoll in a 20-foot boat on July 30. They intended to travel about 30 miles to Pulap atoll when they drifted off course and ran out of food. This led searchers in Guam to ask for Australian help.

The Canberra military ship which was returning to Australia from Hawaii diverted to the area to help search for the men with U.S. forces from Guam.

"I am proud of the response and professionalism of all on board as we fulfill our obligation to contribute to the safety of life at sea wherever we are in the world," the Canberra’s commanding officer Capt. Terry Morrison said in a statement.

The men were found about 120 miles from where they first set sail. They were reportedly in good condition and the Australian forces were able to land on the beach and give them food and water. The men were then picked up by a Micronesian patrol vessel.