For its latest COVID-19 milestone, the U.S. is now reported as having topped more than 3 million cases of the coronavirus.

That's the latest update from an NBC News tally on Tuesday. In addition to surpassing 3 million total cases, the U.S. reported more than 46,500 new cases on Tuesday alone.

These numbers show the vast divide between the messaging of the Trump administration and the truth, particularly when it comes to the constant liar's repeated claims of the virus somehow subsiding despite basic stats showing otherwise. Earlier this week, for example, Trump took to Twitter to falsely claim that the U.S. had "just about the lowest [coronavirus mortality rate] in the world."

In fact, per CNN, at least 14 of the 20 countries "most affected by" COVID-19 have lower mortality rates than the U.S.

States rushing to reopen has proven to be a source of increased numbers nationwide, with many science-denying dolts in the hardest-hit areas still behaving as if a pandemic never happened, thus risking themselves and those around them.

In a warning message to the public this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci—director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases—pushed back against the Trump administration's reckless messaging on the virus.

"You're part of the propagation of the pandemic so it's your responsibility to yourself, as well as to society, to avoid infection," he said during a recent livestream event. "That's the message, I know it's difficult to get out to young people, but they really need to understand that."