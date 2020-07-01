Over the weekend, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron celebrated his engagement with a small gathering of family and friends. The party took place after Cameron claimed that he was “working around the clock” on the case against the officers who shot and killed 26-year-old Breonna Taylor earlier this year.

According to TMZ, sources close to Taylor’s family called photos of the engagement party “a slap in the face.” On March 13, three plainclothes officers killed the emergency medical technician using a no-knock warrant as she slept beside her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker. Taylor’s death, alongside the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade and George Floyd, helped sparked the surge of Black Lives Matter protests and activism across the country.

Taylor’s family members weren’t the only ones to take note of Cameron’s soiree. Ms. Tina Knowles Lawson, whose daughter Beyoncé penned a letter to the AG last month, criticized him on Instagram. “I have no problem with who he marries, that is his personal business,” Lawson wrote, after explaining how voters hoped that electing a Black man as the state’s lead prosecutor would benefit the community. “I just don’t understand his actions !!!”

She also noted the lack of masks used in photos from the party, as cases of COVID-19 continue to surge in Cameron's state of Kentucky.

Bun B and Trae the Truth also called out the AG on Instagram, while others like Regina King pressured Cameron to prosecute the Louisville Metro police officers responsible for Taylor's death. They include Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankinson, and Myles Cosgrove.

Cameron has yet to respond publicly to the criticism. In the meantime, here are some things you can do to advocate for Taylor and her family as the legal case continues.