Following word from George Floyd family attorney Ben Crump that he had received notice the remaining officers involved in Floyd's murder would also be charged, more information has arrived.

New charges were reported Wednesday against since-fired Minneapolis Police Department officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng. The three are being charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, per the Star Tribune.

Derek Chauvin was previously announced as having been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Now, per the Tribune's report on the investigation helmed by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, Chauvin's murder charge has been elevated to second-degree.

Earlier this week, Ellison was asked by MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle about the charges against Chauvin, which many have argued are not severe enough given the circumstances. After breaking down the degrees of murder and declining to say whether or not he was "comfortable" with third-degree for Chauvin, Ellison noted that he and his team were still reviewing evidence.

"And we are going to charge this case in a manner consistent with the highest level of accountability that the facts and the law will support," he said at the time. Prior to this weekend, the investigation and prosecution was being led by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

Ahead of Wednesday's announcement, many across the globe—including Drake—called for all involved officers to be met with charges reflective of their despicable actions:

Floyd's family also reacted via their attorney, Benjamin Crump.

In the wake of George Floyd's murder, a truly inspiring amount of protests have remained ongoing worldwide. For info on how to help or get involved, read this.