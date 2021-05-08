14-year-old Florida girl Alice Wagner has taken a stand against her school after her teacher accused her of wearing inappropriate clothing to class.

News4Jax reports that Wagner was suspended for ten days after she got into a heated argument with a female teacher she said made a snide comment about her outfit. “[The teacher] told me I was ‘letting them hang out for the whole world to see,’ as I was exiting the classroom,” Wagner said. “I went to the bathroom and I came back and I said, ‘You need to stop sexualizing 14-year-old girls.’ I grabbed my stuff and I removed myself from the situation.”

Following this, she went to the administrative office in hopes of contacting her parents, but school staff stopped her from doing so. "I don’t think it’s okay for her to talk to teachers that way,” her mother, Sarah Wagner, added. “But I understand why she was angry. She was basically sexually harassed by her teacher. … The teacher did apologize, she did understand what she did was wrong.”

Alice Wagner said that she believes she was “targetted” by her teacher because of her body. “Just because I have a little bit of breasts, I get targeted,” she said. Staff at the school alleged that her “undergarments” were visible in the outfit she wore, which she denied. Her teacher allegedly told her that she was “letting them hang out for the whole world to see.” The school itself has not publicly commented on the matter.