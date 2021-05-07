11-year-old Florida girl Rilee Beisler died after she reportedly attempted to save two puppies caught in a house fire at the Sun N Fun RV Resort in Sarasota.

WFLA reports that the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of two homes on fire at around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday. “Witnesses reported seeing a young female enter one of the homes and although bystanders tried to render aid, the female never exited the home," said the Sheriff's Office in a statement on Facebook. "According to witnesses, the child may have been attempting to save her dogs from the fire."

Beisler’s aunt Laura Alden told WFLA that she “had a heart of gold.” She added, “She loves those dogs. "They were a pain in the butt. They were 7-month-old Pitbull puppies and, you know, puppies are hyper but she loved those dogs and those were her babies."

Authorities say that it is believed that the girl died of smoke inhalation.

“They tried to stop her, but Rilee was the kind of kid, if she wants it, she was going to go for it,” Alden added. “To us, Rilee died trying to be a hero… and that speaks volumes about who she was."

An investigation into the fire is ongoing, but authorities said no criminal activity is suspected.