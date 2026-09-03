Ranking Every NFC South Quarterback From Worst to Best

The NFC South is considered the worst division in football. And when it comes to quarterback talent, the NFC South is also considered the worst division in football.

Baker Mayfield was the sole NFC South quarterback to make our list of the 20 Best NFL QB’s Right Now but even his future in Tampa is unsettled; Mayfield is in the final year of his three-year $100 million contract and has halted extension talks until season’s end. The rest of the division is in even worse shape.

The New Orleans Saints are banking on 26-year-old Tyler Shough, a second round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, who impressed in limited action last season. Former first overall pick Bryce Young has been a disappointment in Carolina though the team did pick up his fifth-year option. And Atlanta still hasn’t named a starter between 2024 first round pick Michael Penix and Miami Dolphins castoff Tua Tagovailoa.

This is Every NFC South Quarterback Ranked From Worst to Best.