Ranking Every NFC South Quarterback From Worst to Best

Key Takeaways
- This ranking sizes up a thin NFC South quarterback field, with Baker Mayfield standing well above the division’s uncertain starters.
- Bryce Young takes second after his best season yet, while Saints starter Tyler Shough ranks third following a promising 5-4 rookie run.
- Atlanta’s unresolved Michael Penix Jr.–Tua Tagovailoa competition lands last in a four-team ranking that runs from the Falcons to the Buccaneers.
The NFC South is considered the worst division in football. And when it comes to quarterback talent, the NFC South is also considered the worst division in football.
Baker Mayfield was the sole NFC South quarterback to make our list of the 20 Best NFL QB’s Right Now but even his future in Tampa is unsettled; Mayfield is in the final year of his three-year $100 million contract and has halted extension talks until season’s end. The rest of the division is in even worse shape.
The New Orleans Saints are banking on 26-year-old Tyler Shough, a second round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, who impressed in limited action last season. Former first overall pick Bryce Young has been a disappointment in Carolina though the team did pick up his fifth-year option. And Atlanta still hasn’t named a starter between 2024 first round pick Michael Penix and Miami Dolphins castoff Tua Tagovailoa.
This is Every NFC South Quarterback Ranked From Worst to Best.
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Michael Penix / Tua Tagovailoa
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Age: 26/28
2025 Stats:
Penix Jr.: 166-276 60.2 CMP% 1,982 YDS 9 TD 3 INT 88.5 RTG
Tagovailoa: 260-384 67.7 CMP % 2,660 YDS 20 TD 15 INT 88.5 RTG
With a week to go before Week 1, the Atlanta Falcons still haven’t named a starter though it appears they are leaning towards Penix, their first round pick from 2024. Penix was underwhelming in his first season as a starter before going down with yet another major injury, his third ACL tear but the first one to his left knee. With a new regime in Atlanta, Penix must have a healthy and productive 2026 to keep his job in 2027. Tua is Tua: hyper accurate but reluctant to throw the ball downfield. He’s also a turnover machine and has a history of head injuries.—Thomas Golianopoulos
Tyler Shough
Team: New Orleans Saints
Age: 26
2025 Stats: 221-327 67.6 CMP% 2384 YDS 10 TD 6 INT 91.4 RTG
Shough, a second round pick who played seven seasons in college for three schools (!!!), wrangled the starting job from Spencer Rattler midway through his rookie season and led the Saints to a four-game winning streak and a 5-4 record in his nine starts. He now heads into the 2026 season as the Saints QB1—though it's uncertain whether he is the long-term answer at the position. Shough has good size and athleticism and should benefit from a second season in Kellen Moore’s offense but will have to improve across the board if he wants to remain starter as the 2027 NFL Draft is loaded with quarterback prospects.—TG
Bryce Young
Team: Carolina Panthers
Age: 25
2025 Stats: 304-478 63.6 CMP& 3,011 YDS 23 TD 11 INT 87.8 RTG
The Carolina Panthers appeared ready to move off the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft after first-year coach Dave Canales benched Young midway through the 2024 season. But the former Alabama star has improved in almost every statistical category since his abbreviated turn as a backup. 2025 was his best season yet. Young led the Panthers to a division crown despite sporting a sub .500 record and performed adequately (21-40 264 yards 1 TD 1 INT) in a 34-31 loss to the heavily favored Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card game. The Panthers have yet to reward Young with an extension but have picked up his fifth-year option.—TG
Baker Mayfield
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age: 31
2025 Stats: 343-543 63.2 CMP% 3,693 YDS 26 TD 11 INT 90.6 RTG
The Baker Mayfield comeback tour has been in full effect since he landed in Tampa Bay, even if it hit a bit of a speed bump in 2025 due to injuries. Battling through several injuries most of the season, including his arm, shoulder, and knee, Mayfield’s production naturally dipped a bit down the stretch. It also didn’t help that the Buccaneers’ top-two wide receivers, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, each played single-digit games last year. Still, the fiery 31-year-old managed to eclipse 3,600 yards and throw 26 touchdowns, showcasing the trademark grit that he’s put on display throughout his career. He isn't the most consistent quarterback in the league, but when he gets into a rhythm, Mayfield is a dangerous gunslinger who isn't afraid to let it rip. Maybe the most impressive part of Mayfield’s personality is simply his will and desire to win, something that’s apparent during every game.—Jeff Smith