Olivia Miles Injury Update: When Will Lynx Rookie Return?

The likely Rookie of the Year in the WNBA is currently sidelined due to injury. Olivia Miles, who has taken the league by storm in 2026, is currently dealing with a calf injury. Below, we will look at when Miles is expected to return to the starting lineup of the Lynx.

Olivia Miles injury update: When will Lynx guard be back?

Miles has missed the last two games for the Lynx after injuring her right calf in a July 3 loss to the New York Liberty. The No. 2 overall pick in this year’s WNBA Draft experienced “cramping” in her calf during the game against New York. It is believed that Miles is dealing with a mild calf strain.

“Those that were in tune to the [Liberty] game, you know, she mentioned feeling some cramping, and you know, I think ultimately it wasn’t a cramp,” Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve told the Minnesota Star Tribune’s Cassidy Hettesheimer on July 6. “So we’re kind of taking the next step of imaging and that sort of thing, and trying to get a final answer on exactly what we’re dealing with.”

It typically takes around 1 to 3 weeks to heal from a mild calf strain.

Miles was initially listed as “doubtful” for Wednesday’s game against the Connecticut Sun, which was an 86-80 win for the Lynx.