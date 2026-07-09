Olivia Miles Injury Update: When Will Lynx Rookie Return?

The likely Rookie of the Year in the WNBA is currently sidelined due to injury. Olivia Miles, who has taken the league by storm in 2026, is currently dealing with a calf injury. Below, we will look at when Miles is expected to return to the starting lineup of the Lynx.
Olivia Miles injury update: When will Lynx guard be back?
Miles has missed the last two games for the Lynx after injuring her right calf in a July 3 loss to the New York Liberty. The No. 2 overall pick in this year’s WNBA Draft experienced “cramping” in her calf during the game against New York. It is believed that Miles is dealing with a mild calf strain.
“Those that were in tune to the [Liberty] game, you know, she mentioned feeling some cramping, and you know, I think ultimately it wasn’t a cramp,” Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve told the Minnesota Star Tribune’s Cassidy Hettesheimer on July 6. “So we’re kind of taking the next step of imaging and that sort of thing, and trying to get a final answer on exactly what we’re dealing with.”
It typically takes around 1 to 3 weeks to heal from a mild calf strain.
Miles was initially listed as “doubtful” for Wednesday’s game against the Connecticut Sun, which was an 86-80 win for the Lynx.
She was downgraded to “out” on Wednesday afternoon.
The Lynx’s next game is Saturday, which will be a nationally-televised game on ABC against the Liberty. If Miles returns in that game it will have been just eight days since she suffered the injury.
It’s more likely that the Lynx take their time in working their star rookie back into the fold. A return to the lineup next week seems more likely than a return for Saturday.
Here is a look at Minnesota’s upcoming schedule:
- Saturday, July 11: Liberty at Lynx
- Monday, July 13: Mercury at Lynx
- Wednesday, July 15: Sparks at Lynx
- Saturday, July 18: Fire at Lynx
- Monday, July 20: Lynx at Storm
The Lynx split their two games against the Connecticut Sun this past week, games in which they were playing without Miles. Minnesota is due to get Napheesa Collier back from injury soon, but Reeve may need to patch things together without her two star players for another few games.
Olivia Miles odds
Miles is a virtual lock to win WNBA Rookie of the Year honors as she is -2500 at Fanatics Sportsbook. The former TCU star is averaging 18.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game in a brilliant rookie season.
Her impact has been so profound that she is third on the WNBA MVP odds board with a +900 price. Only A’ja Wilson (-330) and Paige Bueckers (+800) are more likely to bring home the league’s ultimate individual hardware.
Lynx odds
Reeve is the favorite to win WNBA Coach of the Year, at -155, and it’s easy to understand why. The Lynx head coach has not had Collier for the entire season, and despite that Minnesota owns the best record in the league at 16-6. The Lynx are the favorite to win the WNBA championship at +150.
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