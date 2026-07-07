One of the WNBA’s richest teams in terms of talent is about to get richer, as the 15-6 Minnesota Lynx will soon see the return of Napheesa Collier. Collier has been rehabbing for months after having surgery on her right ankle in January, and on her left ankle in March. Below, we will take a look at when Phee is expected to return to the court for the Lynx. Napheesa Collier injury update: When will Lynx star be back?

Collier returned to Lynx practice on July 1 and was a full participant. “Feels good to be back,” Collier said. “I’m progressing really well. Obviously, it’s hard to be out and not with the team. Trying to be a player coach out there for them as best I can, but definitely feels better to be on the court.” The five-time WNBA All-Star will likely need a 1-2 week ramp up period before she plays in a regular season game.

Here is a look at the Lynx’s schedule around the time that Collier is expected to return.

Saturday, July 11: Liberty at Lynx

Monday, July 13: Mercury at Lynx

Wednesday, July 15: Sparks at Lynx

Saturday, July 18: Fire at Lynx

Monday, July 20: Lynx at Storm

Particularly in the case of star players, and in the case of players returning from lengthy stints on the shelf, WNBA teams typically prefer to have these players return at their home arenas. The Lynx have a four-game home stand coming up, following their July 8 game at the Connecticut Sun. One of those home games in mid-July looks like the perfect spot for Collier to make her 2026 season debut. Collier’s left ankle injury occurred on Sept. 26, 2025 when she collided with the Phoenix Mercury’s Alyssa Thomas on a controversial play. Collier’s right ankle injury traces back to late in the 2025 WNBA regular season as she missed seven games. Napheesa Collier odds

Collier is typically near the top of the Fanatics Sportsbook WNBA MVP odds board, but having already missed two months of the season it’s highly unlikely that she is seriously considered for the 2026 award.

The UConn product began the WNBA season with +800 MVP odds. Only A’ja Wilson (+220) and Caitlin Clark (+240) had shorter odds. Today, Collier is +15000 to win the award with 11 players appearing ahead of her on the board. Collier finished runner-up in WNBA MVP voting the past two seasons. Lynx odds

Not only will the Lynx get Collier back soon, but they will also welcome reigning EuroLeague MVP Dorka Juhasz back from injury as well. The Lynx are currently tied with the Las Vegas Aces for the best record in the WNBA, as both teams own a 15-6 mark.