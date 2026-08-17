Kyle Stowers Injury Update

The Marlins are scratching and clawing to remain alive in the National League Wild Card race as they sit three games out of the final spot. Miami will have to find some wins in the coming days without the services of its starting first baseman, Kyle Stowers. Stowers left Miami’s August 9 game against the Los Angeles Angels as he came up limping after hitting a two-run single in the fifth inning.

“It was some point either right after I rounded the base or as I was rounding the base, stepping on the gas pedal to go for a double,” Stowers told MLB.com. “And at some point around the base, I just felt it grab. It’s kind of just one of those things for me having again gone through it, just wasn’t a ton of ambiguity in what it was from my perspective. So, kind of knew right away that it was a strain. Just frustrating.”

Stowers suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain on the play. MLB players typically return from Grade 1 hamstring strains in 3-4 weeks.

This is not Stowers’ first time on the IL with a hamstring strain this season. The 28-year-old began the season on the IL with a hamstring strain and missed the first three weeks of the 2026 campaign.

Stowers is eligible to return to the Marlins’ lineup on August 20 but it is highly unlikely he will be back that early.