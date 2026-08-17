Kyle Stowers Injury Update

The Marlins are scratching and clawing to remain alive in the National League Wild Card race as they sit three games out of the final spot. Miami will have to find some wins in the coming days without the services of its starting first baseman, Kyle Stowers. Stowers left Miami’s August 9 game against the Los Angeles Angels as he came up limping after hitting a two-run single in the fifth inning.
“It was some point either right after I rounded the base or as I was rounding the base, stepping on the gas pedal to go for a double,” Stowers told MLB.com. “And at some point around the base, I just felt it grab. It’s kind of just one of those things for me having again gone through it, just wasn’t a ton of ambiguity in what it was from my perspective. So, kind of knew right away that it was a strain. Just frustrating.”
Stowers suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain on the play. MLB players typically return from Grade 1 hamstring strains in 3-4 weeks.
This is not Stowers’ first time on the IL with a hamstring strain this season. The 28-year-old began the season on the IL with a hamstring strain and missed the first three weeks of the 2026 campaign.
Stowers is eligible to return to the Marlins’ lineup on August 20 but it is highly unlikely he will be back that early.
Three weeks from the time of Stowers’ injury, would be Sunday, August 30. Four weeks would be Sunday, September 6.
Here is a look at the Marlins’ schedule around the time that Stowers is expected to return.
- Sunday, August 30: Marlins at Nationals
- Monday, August 31: Marlins at Nationals
- Tuesday, September 1: Marlins at Royals
- Wednesday, September 2: Marlins at Royals
- Thursday, September 3: Marlins at Royals
- Friday, September 4: Cubs at Marlins
- Saturday, September 5: Cubs at Marlins
- Sunday, September 6: Cubs at Marlins
- Monday, September 7: Mets at Marlins
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Kyle Stowers odds
Stowers began the season with +20000 odds to win the National League MVP award. The first baseman is having a fine season, with 16 home runs and 52 RBI, but those numbers aren’t hefty enough to be in the MVP conversation at this stage of the year.
Stowers hit .288, belted 25 home runs, and had 73 RBI last season. The 2025 season is the only season thus far in which Stowers has earned All-Star honors.
Marlins odds
The Marlins are a longshot to win the World Series as they currently have +75000 odds. Clayton McCollough’s crew is currently 63-61 on the season and is +1120 at Fanatics Sportsbook to make the MLB playoffs.
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