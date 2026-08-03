Max Meyer has enjoyed a breakout season in 2026 as he is 9-1 with a 2.68 ERA. Meyer had shown flashes of brilliance in his first three MLB seasons, but injuries held him back from sustained success. Unfortunately for Meyer, he is now back on the IL. Below, we will dish out a Meyer injury update and look at when the 27-year-old will return to the Marlins rotation.

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Max Meyer injury update: When will Marlins pitcher be back?

Meyer is currently on the IL with a neck strain and has not been allowed to throw for the past two weeks. “Having to deal with this neck strain a little bit, I think [Meyer] will be able to keep his arm moving some, but it’ll be on a limited basis,” Marlins manager Clayton McCullough told MLB.com when Meyer went to the IL. “And then some of this is going to take a little bit of time to hopefully get it knocked out. In a couple weeks, we’ll just kind of see how he’s responded to everything, and at that point, how quickly a potential ramp-up and what that looks like.”

Meyer’s injury is believed to be a mild strain, which typically takes 1-2 weeks to recover from. The Marlins righty is eligible to return on Tuesday, August 4, but it is likely that Miami will give a couple of extra weeks to ramp back up. Barring any setbacks, a mid-August return to the Marlins rotation is likely. Here is a look at the Marlins’ schedule around that time.

Thursday, August 13: Pirates at Marlins

Friday, August 14: Marlins at Reds

Saturday, August 15: Marlins at Reds

Sunday, August 16: Marlins at Reds

Monday, August 17: Marlins at Phillies