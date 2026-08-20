Hunter Goodman has been the top power-hitting catcher in baseball this year. The 26-year-old Colorado Rockies star has smashed a career-high 34 home runs and has 69 RBI. Unfortunately for Goodman, he won’t be able to immediately add to those numbers as he is currently on the MLB IL with a left shoulder strain.

Below, we will dish out a Goodman injury update and look at potential return dates for the Colorado backstop.

Hunter Goodman injury update: When will Rockies catcher return?

Goodman injured his shoulder while swinging the bat on August 12 at the Diamondbacks. The Rockies placed Goodman on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 15.

“Even though he said he felt this in Arizona last week, if you look at Hunter Goodman’s last 17 games played, he only has 4 extra base hits,” said 104.3 The Fan’s Jake Shapiro. “This has been a problem for Hunter Goodman, developing that power, having the at-bats that we saw him have earlier this season. It’s funny because the Rockies might be playing their best baseball here, the last month or so of the season—or at least in spurts. Hunter Goodman for the large chunk of that has either been not playing or has been horrible.”

Given that the Rockies currently own the worst record in the National League, at 50-77, there is little incentive to rush Goodman back.