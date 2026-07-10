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Combat Sports Events Streaming This Weekend

Conor McGregor returns to the UFC to fight Max Holloway and Real American Freestyle makes its international debut.

Conor McGregor taunts the crowd at the press conference for his fight against Max Holloway on July 11.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

A UFC legend will make his triumphant return to the octagon this weekend, as Conor McGregor is back after a five-year absence. “The Notorious” one will square off against Max Holloway at UFC 329 in Las Vegas.

Holloway has fought eight times since McGregor’s most recent fight, going 5-3 in that span. The 34-year-old Hawaiian did lose his last fight, falling by unanimous decision to Charles Oliveira on March 7.

McGregor and Holloway have fought once before. Way back on August 17, 2013, prior to McGregor and Holloway’s rise to MMA prominence, McGregor beat Holloway in a unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26).

As for other combat sports this weekend, Real American Freestyle will make its international debut this weekend in Tbilisi, Georgia. The card will be headlined by Georgian Merab Dvalisvili versus American Henry Cejudo.

There are no major boxing events or pro wrestling events taking place this weekend.

Saturday, July 11

  • MMA: UFC 329: McGregor vs. Holloway (7 p.m., Paramount+)
  • Freestyle Wrestling: Real American Freestyle Georgia: Dvalishvili vs. Cejudo (12 p.m., FOX Nation)

Saturday, July 18

  • MMA: PFL Austin: van Steenis vs. Eblen (5 p.m., ESPN+, ESPN2)
  • MMA: UFC Fight Night: Oklahoma City (6 p.m., Paramount+)
  • Pro Wrestling: WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event (8 p.m., Peacock)
  • Freestyle Wrestling: Real American Freestyle 11: Tsarukyan vs. Covington (8 p.m., FOX Nation)

Saturday, July 25

  • MMA: UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Rountree Jr. (9 a.m., Paramount+)
  • MMA: PFL Washington DC: Jean vs. Musaev (7 p.m., ESPN+, ESPN)
  • Boxing: Errol Spence Jr. vs. Tim Tszyu (TBA, PBC PPV on Prime Video)

Friday, July 31

  • MMA: PFL New York: Nurmagomedov vs. Colgan (4 p.m., ESPN+, ESPN)

Saturday, August 1

  • UFC Fight Night: Medic vs. Rodriguez (11 a.m., Paramount+)
  • Pro Wrestling: WWE Summer Slam Night 1 (6 p.m., ESPN+)

Sunday, August 2

  • Pro Wrestling: WWE Summer Slam Night 2 (6 p.m., ESPN+)

Saturday, August 15

  • UFC Fight Night: UFC 330 (5 p.m., Paramount+)

Saturday, September 12

  • Boxing: Canelo Alvarez vs. Christian Mbilli for WBC super middleweight title (Time TBA, DAZN)

Date TBA

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