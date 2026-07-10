Combat Sports Events Streaming This Weekend

A UFC legend will make his triumphant return to the octagon this weekend, as Conor McGregor is back after a five-year absence. “The Notorious” one will square off against Max Holloway at UFC 329 in Las Vegas.

Holloway has fought eight times since McGregor’s most recent fight, going 5-3 in that span. The 34-year-old Hawaiian did lose his last fight, falling by unanimous decision to Charles Oliveira on March 7.

McGregor and Holloway have fought once before. Way back on August 17, 2013, prior to McGregor and Holloway’s rise to MMA prominence, McGregor beat Holloway in a unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26).

As for other combat sports this weekend, Real American Freestyle will make its international debut this weekend in Tbilisi, Georgia. The card will be headlined by Georgian Merab Dvalisvili versus American Henry Cejudo.

There are no major boxing events or pro wrestling events taking place this weekend.