The Best Movies Of 2024 (So Far)

2024 has been a year of rebounds and recalibrations for the film industry. Theaters are still navigating the aftershocks of a pandemic that forever changed how we consume entertainment. Box office numbers tell a story of peaks and valleys, with the industry grappling to find a consistent rhythm. While some weekends have seen audiences flocking to theaters, others have left cinemas eerily empty.
Yet amidst the uncertainty, there have been undeniable bright spots. Enter ‘Dune: Part Two,’ the savior of cinemas so far in 2024. Denis Villeneuve’s epic sequel didn’t just perform well; it blew the doors off expectations, drawing audiences back to theaters in droves and injecting much-needed energy into a struggling industry. Its success has been a crucial lifeline for Hollywood, reaffirming the allure of cinematic experiences that can’t be replicated at home.
But it wasn’t just ‘Dune’ that kept the excitement alive. From groundbreaking indie-gems, to big-budget spectacles, this year has delivered a surprising array of must-see movies. Titles like ‘Challengers,’ ‘Monkey Man,’ and ‘Immaculate’ have each carved out their niches, offering something for every type of moviegoer. So whether you’re into heart-pounding action, cerebral drama, or whimsical escapism, 2024 has had plenty to offer, proving that the magic of cinema is still very much alive and well. Here are our 10 best films that have been released this year (so far).
10. Immaculate
Director: Michael Mohan
Starring: Sydney Sweeney, Álvaro Morte, Benedetta Porcaroli, Simona Tabasco
Distributor: Neon
Where to Watch: Prime Video
Good movies will stick with you. That was the case for Sydney Sweeney when she read the script for what would eventually become Immaculate. The short and simple horror movie is pretty straightforward in its premise: an American nun heads to a new convent in the remote countryside of Italy before she realizes not everything is as it seems. Sweeney was able to flex the producer muscles that helped to make Anyone But You a reality to get the project off the ground, re-teaming with The Voyeurs director Michael Mohan to get this made. The movie is pretty straightforward in what it does but provides a different mode for Sweeney to operate in; the same showy skillset she’s cultivated during her Euphoria tenure serves her well as her Sister Cecilia begins to unravel, leading to an all-timer of a final shot. If you ever doubted in Sweeney’s ability to bring it, Immaculate is a killer case for why she’s one of our most interesting and compelling new talents. — William Goodman
9. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare
Director: Guy Ritchie
Starring: Henry Cavill, Alan Ritchson, Henry Goulding, Alex Pettyfer
Distributor: Lionsgate
Where to Watch: Prime Video
An intentionally silly depiction of a real band of British commandos, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is about the sabotage of the Nazi U-Boat fleet during World War II. Director Guy Ritchie indulges in Hollywood fantasy, with frantic editing, Spaghetti Western needle drops, heroic camera angles, and turned-up sound effects to highlight every bullet and blade that punctures skin.
Think Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds; one could easily imagine this film taking place in the same alternative universe as that one. The Nazis are evil, and they must be killed with extreme prejudice without dignity or redemption. Alas, it's only in fiction that we can find that type of catharsis and wish fulfillment. — Kevin Wong
8. Monkey Man
Director: Dev Patel
Starring: Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley, Pitobash
Distributor: Universal Pictures / Monkeypaw Productions
Where to Watch: Peacock
The world is a better place when Dev Patel is flourishing–and with Monkey Man, his directorial debut, the Oscar-nominated actor firmly solidifies his reputation as both a powerhouse powerformer and a promising young director. The film follows Kid (played by Patel), an anonymous young man who sets out on a quest for vengeance against the tyrannical powers that murdered his mother and prey on the weak.
Patel’s experience as a seasoned actor in acclaimed films like Slumdog Millionaire and Lion undoubtedly informs his nuanced portrayal of the protagonist. It’s chock-full of action, heart, blood, sweat, tears–all set against the backdrop of incredible visuals in Mumbai. His seamless transition from in front of the camera to behind it is nothing short of remarkable, showcasing his astute understanding of cinematic language. His vision is clear and bold, with a unique aesthetic that marries gritty realism with stylized action sequences.
Also, a fun little fact: Jordan Peele actually loved Patel’s movie so much, he decided to purchase the film under his Monkeypaw Production studio deal with Universal. And if Jordan Peele enjoys a movie this much, rest assured, you probably will too. Dev Patel is in his bag, and there is always reason to celebrate when Dev Patel is shining. — Jacob Kramer
7. Love Lies Bleeding
Director: Rose Glass
Starring: Katy O’Brian, Kristen Stewart, Anna Baryshnikov, Ed Harris, Dave Franco
Distributor: nam
Where to Watch: Prime Video
There’s an old adage that “they don’t make ‘em like this anymore,” and that’s true of Love Lies Bleeding. The blood-soaked neo(n) noir from writer/director Rose Glass follows many of the genre’s traditional trappings — the femme fatale, the antihero, the vivid cinematography — but reinterprets them through a decidedly queer lens. Anchored by (the always great) Kristen Stewart and a splashy breakthrough by Katy O’Brian, Bleeding is a lean and mean thriller; it’s hard to find genre films as exceedingly well-crafted and as executed as this. — William Goodman
6. Civil War
Director: Alex Garland
Starring: Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson
Distributor: A24
Where to Watch: Prime Video
Civil War is a dystopia about the dissolution of the United States, in which the Western forces—an unlikely coalition between Texas and California—pushes towards Washington, D.C., on a mission to overthrow the government. That, by itself, is a fine premise for a movie. But Civil War distinguishes itself by its unique point of view. Rather than following the soldiers of the Western forces or the defending forces of the United States, it follows a cadre of photographers—the neutral war documentarians whose job it is to capture the key moments of history, in real time.
It is a highly relevant, topical movie, because in a very real way, we are all potential documentarians. Each of us has an HD video recorder in his or her pocket, which we can weaponize for good or use to distort the truth. So when the movie delves into the meta aspects of the being a photographer—Do we interfere or simply take photos?; By recording news, are we making news?—we feel the weight of those discussions. And we also feel the same adrenaline rush when we see the soldiers storm the White House at the film's climax. The rebels are doing this all for nobly stated principles. But we have little guarantee that the new regime, no matter how well-intentioned, will be any better than the old one.. — Kevin Wong
5. I Saw the TV Glow
Director: Jane Schoenbrun
Starring: Justice Smith, Bridgette Lundy-Paine, Helena Howard, Conner O’Malley
Distributor: A24
Where to Watch: In theaters
I Saw the TV Glow will rip your heart out. Jane Schoenbrun’s written and directed film is pretty clear about its transgender politics, but not to the point where that’s the only takeaway from the A24 release. Instead, it foregrounds that tale against an obsession many millennials know quite well: the idea of a beloved cult television series taking on an oversized presence in one’s life. After the Buffy-like program called “The Pink Opaque” is abruptly pulled from the air, two outcast high schoolers, Owen (a career-best Justice Smith) and Maddy (Brigette Lundy-Paine), begin to spiral. What unfolds is heart-wrenching at every turn — but also a deeply memorable experience. It’s not easy to watch something so personal; Schoenbrun has clearly put so much of themselves into the creation of this film, but I’m hard-pressed to think of a movie whose story and images have left as much of an impression on me as Glow’s have. It’s one of the most memorably moving films of this year — or any year. — William Goodman
4. Hit Man
Director: Richard Linklater
Starring: Glen Powell, Adria Arjona
Distributor: Netflix
Where to Watch: Netflix
Identity is a construct. Who I am to you, the reader, is different than who I am with my friends, family, peers, or co-workers. We create different versions of ourselves constantly. Who is to say that one of those created selves isn’t the truest expression of what’s underneath? These weighty questions drive the thematic core of Richard Linklater’s Hit Man. Written by Linklater and star Glen Powell, the Netflix movie is based on a true story about Gary Johnson (Powell), an undercover New Orleans police contractor who poses as a hitman to catch clients in a sting operation. That is, until he gets romantically involved with a former client.
For a movie with such a serious concept, the movie radiates charm, humor, and fun. It’s ostensibly a romantic comedy between Powell and co-star Adria Arjona; the two have electric chemistry, and the movie comes alive once they’re finally on screen. Twisty and full of unexpected pivots, Hit Man is a crowd pleasing flick that confirms Powell as a multifaceted talent, bound for movie star greatness. — William Goodman
3. Challengers
Director: Luca Guadagnino
Starring: Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, Mike Faist
Distributor: Amazon MGM Studios
Where to Watch: Prime Video
Director Luca Guadagnino made his triumphant return to theaters with ‘Challengers,’ his tour de force epic tennis drama starring Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist. The movie explores the highs and lows of human experience through the lens of competitive sport and personal relationships, with unexpected twists and turns that kept me on the edge of my seat.
Leading the charge, though, was undoubtedly Zendaya, in what many are calling the greatest performance of her career. Her performance as Tashi Duncan, a fiercely competitive tennis player and coach caught in a web of personal and professional turmoil, is nothing short of mesmerizing. As one of her first roles “mature” roles outside of high school performances, even she admitted the film marked a significant evolution in her acting journey. She’s brilliant, and proves once again that she can deliver a performance that is both deeply emotional and profoundly unique.
The film’s visual style also deserves praise. Luca Guadagnino’s direction, paired with Sayombhu Mukdeeprom's innovative cinematography, infuses the narrative with a playful yet gripping energy. The cinematography transforms the tennis court into an arena of both competition and intimacy, using dynamic angles and vibrant color palettes to capture the essence of the game and the complex relationships at play. It’s not just about the sport; it’s about the pulse of life, passion, and conflict. It’s a testament to the power of cinema to move and entertain, securing its place as one of the best movies of the year and a must-watch for any film enthusiast. — Jacob Kramer
2. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Director: George Miller
Starring: Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke, Charlee Fraser
Distributor: Warner Bros. Pictures
Where to Watch: In theaters
Furiosa was never going to be Fury Road. Despite the connective tissue between the two movies (Furiosa functions as a prequel to Fury Road), director George Miller knew better than to try and make the same film twice. Instead, Furiosa is an entirely different beast. One that’s somehow more angry and somber than our last visit to the epic, post-apocalyptic Wasteland.
Furiosa is an epic, more akin to a Homerian Odyssey or even a Biblical tale than the all-in-one go of Fury Road. It’s quiet and introspective—until it’s not, letting out a proverbial yell of retribution. Each moment leaves an impact, whether it’s Miller fleshing out the backstory of some memorable characters or providing the audience with one awe-inspiring image after another. Anya Taylor-Joy lives up (and then some) to the shadow cast by Charlize Theron, and Chris Hemsworth’s Dementus is among his best onscreen work. It’s exceedingly difficult for lightning to strike twice. The fact that Furiosa exists in the first place is rare. It’s even more special that it’s worthy of inclusion alongside Fury Road in the same breath. — William Goodman
1. Dune: Part Two
Director: Denis Villeneuve
Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler
Distributor: Warner Bros. Pictures
Where to Watch: Max
It isn’t very often that a movie as hyped as 'Dune 2' was comes close to meeting its lofty expectations. But with Denis Villeneuve at the helm and one of the most star-studded casts of the year, it is easy to see why the second installment of Villeneuve’s expected trilogy is the best movie of 2024 so far and frankly one of the greatest sci-fi epics ever created. Many people’s complaints about the first ‘Dune’ movie was that it was slow and it was basically a 2.5 hour setup for the rest of the franchise. While I wholeheartedly disagree with that line of thinking, the people that did feel that way had to have gotten everything they wanted and more from the sequel.
‘Dune 2’ is filled with nonstop action, character development, and some of the most awe-inspiring visuals to ever hit the silver screen. It has been well-documented to this point, but Villeneuve’s ability to portray scale is unlike anything I have ever seen. Timothée Chalamet ascended into superstardom with his second appearance as Paul Atreides. The young star perfectly portrays the struggle that the character faces as he transitions from essentially just a foot solider into the franchise’s messianic anti-hero. Austin Butler, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, and the rest of the cast all delivered performances that will likely garner supporting actor/actress consideration during award season. Particularly Butler as Feyd Rautha proved to be one of the most hauntngly powerful villains since Heath Ledger’s joker. And of course let us not forget the unexpected humor that Javier Bardem brought to the table as Stilgar. Bardem’s obsessions with the Lisan al Gaib even made its way to the top of our Best Memes of 2024 (So Far) list earlier this month.
Villeneuve's second installment in the 'Dune' franchise racked up over $700 million at the box office and has been the most talked about movie of the year so far. It will have plenty of competition in the second half of the year, but don't be surprised if you check this list six months ago and you still find 'Dune 2' at the number one spot. — Ben Felderstein