The Best Movies Of 2024 (So Far)

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler

Distributor: Warner Bros. Pictures

Where to Watch: Max

It isn’t very often that a movie as hyped as 'Dune 2' was comes close to meeting its lofty expectations. But with Denis Villeneuve at the helm and one of the most star-studded casts of the year, it is easy to see why the second installment of Villeneuve’s expected trilogy is the best movie of 2024 so far and frankly one of the greatest sci-fi epics ever created. Many people’s complaints about the first ‘Dune’ movie was that it was slow and it was basically a 2.5 hour setup for the rest of the franchise. While I wholeheartedly disagree with that line of thinking, the people that did feel that way had to have gotten everything they wanted and more from the sequel.

‘Dune 2’ is filled with nonstop action, character development, and some of the most awe-inspiring visuals to ever hit the silver screen. It has been well-documented to this point, but Villeneuve’s ability to portray scale is unlike anything I have ever seen. Timothée Chalamet ascended into superstardom with his second appearance as Paul Atreides. The young star perfectly portrays the struggle that the character faces as he transitions from essentially just a foot solider into the franchise’s messianic anti-hero. Austin Butler, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, and the rest of the cast all delivered performances that will likely garner supporting actor/actress consideration during award season. Particularly Butler as Feyd Rautha proved to be one of the most hauntngly powerful villains since Heath Ledger’s joker. And of course let us not forget the unexpected humor that Javier Bardem brought to the table as Stilgar. Bardem’s obsessions with the Lisan al Gaib even made its way to the top of our Best Memes of 2024 (So Far) list earlier this month.

Villeneuve's second installment in the 'Dune' franchise racked up over $700 million at the box office and has been the most talked about movie of the year so far. It will have plenty of competition in the second half of the year, but don't be surprised if you check this list six months ago and you still find 'Dune 2' at the number one spot. — Ben Felderstein