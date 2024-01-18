All the Easter Eggs We Noticed In 'True Detective: Night Country'

True Detective is going back to the beginning.
The newest season of HBO’s mystery series, subtitled Night Country, is underway, bringing with it a compelling return to form that also just so happens to be circling in on itself a bit. Seasons 2 and 3 have their defenders, especially when it comes to the performances of folks like Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, and Mahershala Ali. But overall, those seasons were a step back from the highs of the original. But Night Country features a lot of direct and indirect references to the hit show's first season, which made True Detective a household name.
As Night Country gets underway, we’re pulling out our best magnifying glass and searching for all the clues referencing True Detective seasons past. While most of them are nods toward the first season that featured Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, we can’t rule out that NIght Country may pull from all of the show’s storied history as it continues on. Either way, we’ll be updating this post throughout the season to ensure you don’t miss a thing. Here are our findings so far.
It’s Happening Again
Both Night Country and the first season of True Detective open in similarly striking fashion—time is a flat circle, after all. Season 1 begins with a group of figures setting fire to a body at night, while Night Country begins with caribou throwing themselves off a cliff. Both are shorthand to establish a general sense of unease in this universe, using the disruption of nature to signal a harrowing and impending doom.
Return of the Kings
Night Country begins with a quote from Hildred Castaigne that says, “For we do not know what beasts the night dreams when its hours grow too long for even God to be awake.” That might not initially feel like it means much, but there’s a deeper meaning to it. Castaigne is the lead of a short story in The King in Yellow, which plays a critical role in the first season of True Detective. You know, it was the book that a lot of viewers (and redditors) sought out when looking for clues about the first season.
Its inclusion here is a cheeky nod to Season 1 and works to establish the more supernatural tones that Night Country writer/director Issa López is bringing to this season.
Another king comes when viewers first meet Evangeline Navarro at the Blue King crab processing factory. There are layers to that, too, since the Alaskan king crab is a critical coveted crustation worldwide.
The Thing
A mysterious murder in a freezing cold climate? Well, that’s bound to draw comparisons to 1982’s The Thing. Directed by the legendary John Carpenter, the movie gets a special shoutout amongst the DVDs shelved inside the Tsalal Arctic Research Station, almost as if López is driving intentionally into the skid. A compelling horror director in her own right, López also gave a nod to The Thing in a recent interview, declaring it as one of her favorite movies.
A Brewing Connection
McConaughey’s Rustin Cohle insisted on having Lone Star beer to sip on during his present-day deposition, and the beer returns in the first episode of Night Country in a few different places. It first shows up as the liquid companion to someone’s popcorn inside the station, and then it is the brew of choice for Prior (John Hawkes), Danvers, and Navarro. The factory worker who Navarro questions at his home also mentions that the beer is the last of his stash. Everyone loves that little taste of Texas, it seems.
Spiraling Out
The famous spiral from the first season subtly reappears when Danvers spreads evidence toward the end of the first episode. But that brief glimpse won’t be the last, as that iconography is seen throughout some of the trailers for the season. How it will play into Night Country remains unclear, but know that it’s not going away anytime soon.
Bookish Connections
Detective Danvers (Jodie Foster) makes a particular note that Cormac McCarthy’s Blood Meridian is being read by one of the scientists in the station. The 1985 novel is about a man known only as “the kid,” who joins up with a posse of gangsters who murder and massacre Indigenous Americans along the United States and Mexican border.
Additionally, Tsalal Arctic Research Station is pulled from An Antarctic Mystery by Jules Verne. A portion of the novel occurs on the island of Tsalal, where Indigenous people attack colonists. Who doesn’t love a good thematic literary connection?