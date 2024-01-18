All the Easter Eggs We Noticed In 'True Detective: Night Country'

True Detective is going back to the beginning.

The newest season of HBO’s mystery series, subtitled Night Country, is underway, bringing with it a compelling return to form that also just so happens to be circling in on itself a bit. Seasons 2 and 3 have their defenders, especially when it comes to the performances of folks like Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, and Mahershala Ali. But overall, those seasons were a step back from the highs of the original. But Night Country features a lot of direct and indirect references to the hit show's first season, which made True Detective a household name.

As Night Country gets underway, we’re pulling out our best magnifying glass and searching for all the clues referencing True Detective seasons past. While most of them are nods toward the first season that featured Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, we can’t rule out that NIght Country may pull from all of the show’s storied history as it continues on. Either way, we’ll be updating this post throughout the season to ensure you don’t miss a thing. Here are our findings so far.