What's On Our Playlist: Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice, SiR, And More

Getty/Complex Original

It's a great day for new music. This week, Megan Thee Stallion dropped her latest single, "Hiss," which takes aim at a lot of her haters and Internet trolls. Ice Spice also dropped her latest banger, "Think U The Shit (Fart)," while SiR release his seductive ballad, "No Evil." Our playlist also includes new music from Lyrical Lemonade, BLK ODYSSY, and more.



Check out all of the new music below, and be sure to follow our Spotify playlist here.