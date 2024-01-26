What's On Our Playlist: Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice, SiR, And More

From Megan Thee Stallion and Ice Spice to SiR, and Skepta, here's what's on the Complex Music staff's playlist this week.

Jan 26, 2024
It's a great day for new music. This week, Megan Thee Stallion dropped her latest single, "Hiss," which takes aim at a lot of her haters and Internet trolls. Ice Spice also dropped her latest banger, "Think U The Shit (Fart)," while SiR release his seductive ballad, "No Evil." Our playlist also includes new music from Lyrical Lemonade, BLK ODYSSY, and more. 

Check out all of the new music below, and be sure to follow our Spotify playlist here

Megan Thee Stallion, “Hiss”

Megan is back with “Hiss,” her first single release of 2024, and she’s getting a lot off of her chest. Over a slow-burning beat led by haunting piano keys, Meg goes to work, showing her rap prowess, while also taking aim at all of her haters, Internet trolls, and commenters. While she doesn’t say any names, there are various moments in the track such as “Cosplay gangsters, fake-ass accents” or “These hoes don't be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan's Law” that could be perceived as jabs at certain rappers in the game. What’s most impressive about “Hiss” is not just Megan’s wordplay, but also her stamina and flow throughout the track, proving Thee Stallion is still rapping at a high level. — Jessica McKinney

Ice Spice, “Think U The Shit (Fart)”

Miss Poopie is back. Ice Spice’s first single of the year takes lit New York deli energy to the streets of Miami Beach to continue the rapper’s affinity for playful wordplay, and the claiming of her throne on the stool. For nearly 40 years, people in America have been using “the shit” with a positive connotation, and for a good chunk of that time, artists like Lil Wayne, J. Cole, and more recently 21 Savage, Drake and others, have used poop bars to enhance their verses, too. The Bronx’s rap princess uses a bubbly trap beat to flaunt her riches and disses here and keeps it pushing, giving me both a desire for stronger lyricism for her in the next jawn, and joy that a healthy level of light, fun playfulness will seep through her debut album. –Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo

SiR, “No Evil”

“No Evil” is a new single from SiR that oozes seduction from the second he utters his first, “Aye.” As the song progresses, SiR cries out sweet-sounding notes, singing, “Pardon my superstition/But with my supervision/ I see so much of myself.” What’s truly hypnotizing about the track is SiR’s vocal acrobatics that range up and down the vocal scale. The only flaw is the song just isn’t long enough. Other than that, “No Evil” is a hit. — Jessica McKinney

Benny The Butcher f/ Babyface Ray and Jadakiss, "Pillow Talk & Slander"

An Everybody Can't Go standout, "Pillow Talk & Slander" is a cross-generational mosaic of peak street rap. Cruising over some grand Hit-Boy production, Benny, Babyface Ray and Jadakiss trade bars about hard-earned trench lessons, using their own distinctive flows to distill the wisdom. It's a combo you didn't know you needed, with Babyface Ray's understated flow being a cool juxtaposition with Benny and Jada's cinematic conviction. It could've been an awkward fish-out-of-water moment, but instead, it's a feat of execution and strong curatorial instincts. —Peter A. Berry

Chief Keef, Lil Yachty, and Lyrical Lemonade, "Say Ya Grace"

Cole Bennett’s long-awaited Lyrical Lemonade album All Is Yellow is finally here, and it’s highlighted by a catchy collaboration between Chief Keef and Lil Yachty. Bennett pulled off a lot of impressive things on this album, including the near-impossible task of making a music video for every song on the project, but the most unbelievable of them all might be the fact that he got Chief Keef to wear a suit for the first time in his life for the music video. (I’m only partially joking.) If there’s one thing Bennett’s gonna do, it’s follow through on his vision. This whole album is special. Read our interview with Bennett here as you listen. —Eric Skelton

BLK ODYSSY, “Want You”

The soulful Austin-based artist BLK ODYSSY starts the year off strong with this funky, delightful track. The release follows a strong, newly-released Tiny Desk, and injects fresh energy into his discography following 2023’s sexy Diamonds & Freaks. A plea asserted in an almost demanding tone finds a lover asking for exactly what they want (you), and giving the listener the jolt of confidence and bounce they need to do the same. This will be a fun one to watch, and dance to, live. –Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo

Skepta, “Gas Me Up (Diligent)”

Skepta's latest anthem, "Gas Me Up (Diligent)," unfolds as a grandiose proclamation of his achievements and identity. Skillfully weaving the threads of his past and present, Skepta merges the two seamlessly, evident in lines like "soon as you say on sight we lookin for you like vintage prada." The initial 55 seconds immerse the listener in glistening synths and Skepta's imposing presence, creating tension as he reflects on his dreams. When the drums kick in, he boasts, "and we just went triple platinum. Check the digits," inviting listeners to infuse their own energy into the track. "Gas Me Up" adds another hit to Skepta's repertoire, destined to have everyone in the crowd singing just as loud as the person next to them. —Liam Allan

