This Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Low Is Limited to 1,000 Pairs

A few months have passed since Trophy Room dropped its “New Sheriff in Town” Air Jordan 7, but it looks like Marcus Jordan’s sneaker boutique is once again linking up with Jordan Brand for a new Air Jordan collab.

According to leakers @Brandon1an and @Mr_Unloved1s on Instagram, the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Low is slated to release late in 2023. There are no early photos of the sneaker at the time of writing, but the accounts suggest that the project will don a black, sail, and metallic gold makeup and is expected to tie back to a story of Michael Jordan similar to past Trophy Room x Air Jordan releases, but the specific details have yet to be revealed.

Shop Complex's selection of Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1s on NTWRK here.

Thus far, Trophy Room and Jordan Brand have released several Air Jordan collabs, including the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 5, Air Jordan 7, Air Jordan 16, Air Jordan 17, and Air Jordan 23.

As of now, this purported Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Low is rumored to drop sometime in December. Keep it locked for new developments, including a first look in the coming months.

UPDATE (12/14): Two Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Lows are set to be released to the public. As Marcus Jordan explained in the series finale of Full Size Run, the colorways are based on two things: first, Michael Jordan's iconic (and extremely valuable) 1986 Fleer Basketball rookie card. Secondly, a photo of Jordan from a 1984 issue of Sports Illustrated in which he's wearing his Chicago Bulls warmups and the "Black Toe" Air Jordan 1. In concept, the low-tops are done in a "Reverse Black Toe" colorway. Polyester fabric hits on the toe mimic old-school jersey material. Each pair comes with white, yellow, and black laces. The "Home" colorway with the white Swoosh will be an exclusive in-store Trophy Room release, while the "Away" will be available at Trophy Room and select retailers sometime in early 2024.

UPDATE (03/15): Following an exclusive launch at Trophy Room this week, Jordan Brand has confirmed that the "Rookie Card - Away" Air Jordan 1 Low collab is releasing again on March 21 via SNKRS for $140. Grab a closer look at the sneaker below.

UPDATE (06/24): Following the release of the "Away" colorway in March, Trophy Room has confirmed that its "Home" Air Jordan 1 Low is releasing this week. An in-store raffle for the sneaker is currently open at Trophy Room's flagship store in Florida and winners will be notified tomorrow. Marcus Jordan also revealed that this style is limited to 1,000 units, as marked by the embroidery inside the collar.