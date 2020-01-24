Best Look Yet at This Year's 'Plum' Nike Dunk Low

Although Nike did re-imagine the "Plum" Dunk Low as a high-top back in 2011, the 2001 sneaker is making its return for the first time ever in its OG form next month.

This "Plum" colorway was originally part of the "Ugly Duckling' pack that also included the "Veneer" and "Ceramic" makeups and was only available in Japan. Staying true to the original, this pair dons a mixture of purple shades on the premium suede upper with red accents found on the Swoosh, laces, heel tab, and outsole.

The Nike Dunk Low "Plum" releases on Feb. 7 via the SNKRS app and at select Nike retailers for $110.

UPDATE (01/24): Here's an official look at the upcoming "Plum" Nike Dunk Low releasing on Feb. 7 on SNKRS for $110.