Best Look Yet at This Year's 'Plum' Nike Dunk Low

The classic 'Plum' colorway of the Nike Dunk Low is returning for the first time ever in Feb. 2020. Click here to learn more.

Jan 24, 2020
nike dunk low plum 2020 cu1726 500 pair
Image via Nike
nike dunk low plum 2020 cu1726 500 pair
Image via Nike

Although Nike did re-imagine the "Plum" Dunk Low as a high-top back in 2011, the 2001 sneaker is making its return for the first time ever in its OG form next month.

This "Plum" colorway was originally part of the "Ugly Duckling' pack that also included the "Veneer" and "Ceramic" makeups and was only available in Japan. Staying true to the original, this pair dons a mixture of purple shades on the premium suede upper with red accents found on the Swoosh, laces, heel tab, and outsole.

The Nike Dunk Low "Plum" releases on Feb. 7 via the SNKRS app and at select Nike retailers for $110.

UPDATE (01/24): Here's an official look at the upcoming "Plum" Nike Dunk Low releasing on Feb. 7 on SNKRS for $110.

nike-dunk-low-plum-2020-cu1726-500-lateral
Image via Nike
nike-dunk-low-plum-2020-cu1726-500-medial
Image via Nike
nike-dunk-low-plum-2020-cu1726-500-top
Image via Nike
nike-dunk-low-plum-2020-cu1726-500-heel
Image via Nike
nike-dunk-low-plum-2020-cu1726-500-outsole
Image via Nike
nike-dunk-low-plum-2020-snkrs
Image via Nike
nike-dunk-low-plum-2020-snkrs
Image via Nike
nike-dunk-low-plum-2020-snkrs
Image via Nike

 

Nike Dunk LowNike DunkNewsSneakersNike

Latest in Sneakers