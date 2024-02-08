These Made-in-Italy Air Jordan 1s Will Reportedly Cost $975

The popular Air Jordan 1 High ‘85 is getting more expensive with new colorways that are expected to launch this holiday season.

Sole Retriever reports that several new make-ups of Michael Jordan’s revered signature model are dropping throughout the remainder of the year. According to the site, the styles will be part of Jordan Brand’s “Wings” Collection. Given their far-off release dates, images of the sneakers have yet to surface, but zSneakerheadz has shared a mock-up depiction of what the first colorway could potentially look like. Beyond the appearance, the most notable detail about these upcoming releases is the rumored retail prices, which begin at a staggering $1,500 for the high-tops and slightly scales down to $1,300 for the Lows.

It’s worth noting that “Wings” Jordan releases are tied to Jordan Brand’s charitable youth program, so it’s possible that proceeds from sales of these shoes will benefit the cause.

At this time, release details for the rumored Air Jordan 1 ‘85 “Wings” Collection have yet to be announced by the brand. We’ll keep you updated as more is revealed.

UPDATE (02/08): After early information surfaced around this time last year about a premium (with a price tag to match) Air Jordan 1 '85 "Wings" collection expected to release throughout 2023, the project failed to materialize during the reported window. Now, we're getting a first look at some of the sneakers that are said to be part of the collection, as well as new release details.

Images shared by Corporate owner Matt Tomamichel on Instagram show three upcoming Air Jordan 1 '85s—one white High along with two Lows in white and white/black. Each sneaker is made in Italy and appears to feature premium details including raw leather edges and leather liners. The Air Jordan Wings logo replaces traditional Nike branding on the tongue, which also features "made in Italy" text.

In addition to the new images comes updated rumored pricing and launch info. According to Sole Retriever, the collection, which includes another Air Jordan 1 '85 High and Air Jordan 1 '85 Low, will be released during Spring 2024. And rather than the $1,000+ retail pricing that was originally expected, the latest rumors pin the high-top at $975 with the low coming at $875, although it's possible that this could change further.

The collection is also expected to feature a breadth of apparel and accessories ranging from a $220 card holder to a $2,500 varsity jacket.

Check back for more updates on the Air Jordan 1 '85 "Wings" collection soon.

Air Jordan 1 High '85 “Wings”

Release Date: Spring 2024

Color: Black/Wolf-Grey-Metallic Gold

Style #: DZ3139-001

Price: $975

Air Jordan 1 High '85 “Wings”

Release Date: Spring 2024

Color: Phantom/Wolf Grey-Sanddrift-Metallic Gold

Style #: DZ3139-002

Price: $975

Air Jordan 1 Low '85 “Wings”

Release Date: Spring 2024

Color: Summit White/French Blue-Neutral Grey-Sail

Style #: DZ3140-100

Price: $875

Air Jordan 1 Low '85 “Wings”

Release Date: Spring 2024

Color: Summit White/Wolf Grey-Sanddrift

Style #: DZ3140-102

Price: $875

Air Jordan 1 Low '85 “Wings”

​​​​​​​Release Date: Spring 2024

Color: Summit White/Black-Football Grey-Phantom​​​​​​​

Style #: DZ3140-101​​​​​​​

Price: $875