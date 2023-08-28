First Look at Next Year's 'Olive' Air Jordan 5 Retro

One of the more popular retro colorways of the Air Jordan 5 is reportedly returning next year. According to @zSneakerheadz and Sneaker Files, the “Olive” Air Jordan 5 is making its way back to retail.

Originally released in November 2006, the “Olive” Air Jordan 5 would be returning for the first time. There are no images of the forthcoming retro at the time of writing, but the shoe is expected to be identical to the ‘06 release, which featured an olive-based upper offset by orange accents on the tongue, sock liner, and portions of the midsole.

As of now, the “Olive” Air Jordan 5 is expected to release during Spring 2024, though the retro has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand. Check back for new developments, including a first look, in the coming months.

UPDATE (07/13): Initially expected to return in Spring 2024, we now have more concrete release info for the rumored “Olive” Air Jordan 5 Retro. Per @zSneakerheadz, the style will arrive on March 9, 2024. The shoe is expected to be available in full-family sizing, with the adult pairs retailing for $210.

UPDATE (08/28): We're still months away from when the “Olive” Air Jordan 5 is rumored to return to retailers, and now we have a first look at the upcoming retro courtesy of @Knowing_Kicks on Instagram. The sneaker is currently slated to drop on March 9, 2024 for $210.