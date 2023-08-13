The Next Social Status x Nike Mac Attack Is Almost Here

As reported by Complex Sneakers in September, Nike is reissuing the classic Mac Attack sneaker for the first time ever this year. One of the releases includes a collaborative colorway with sneaker boutique Social Status.

Newly leaked images from @kicksdong on Instagram show a sample version of the Social Status x Nike Mac Attack collab. The Nike Mac Attack is a tennis sneaker originally made for tennis legend John McEnroe in 1984, but has not seen the light of day since its original release. Social Status’ version wears a two-tone black and grey makeup with yellow tongue branding.

Social Status is a boutique owned by The Whitaker Group founder James Whitner and has released a handful of sneaker projects with the Swoosh over the years.

At the time of writing, this Social Status x Nike Mac Attack collab is slated to drop in May, but it’s possible that the release could shift. Keep it locked to Sole Collector for official updates.

UPDATE (03/18): While Social Status may have a hand in bringing back the original grey and black colorway, a true brand collaboration has surfaced courtesy of NBA vet P.J. Tucker. This Social Status x Nike Mac Attack is styled in white with aged overlays, a pre-yellowed midsole, and a gum outsole. Additionally, there’s metallic green branding and heel detailing on the right shoe, while the left appears to feature worn-away orange hits. Social Status logos adorn the tongue, insoles, and heel. As of now, no details regarding the release have been announced.

UPDATE (08/13): Official images of the "Social Currency" Social Status x Nike Mac Attack via Nike. The collaboration is expected to release on August 25 via raffle at socialstatuspgh.com. The window for entries will be open from August 14 to August 21. Local customers with confirmed EQL entries will be given priority in-store access.

Social Status x Nike Mac Attack “Social Currency”

Release Date: 08/25/23

Color: Ivory/Pine Green-Campfire Orange

Style #: DZ4636-102

Price: $140