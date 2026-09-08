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John Gaudiosi

Joined July 2014 | 24 posts
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Latest Stories

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Interview: RGIII Talks Gaming And Being EA's Cover Athlete For NCAA Football 13

Check out what the Heisman Trophy winner had to say in our sit-down.

John Gaudiosi5187 days ago
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Interview: Adrianne Curry Talks The Future Of Gaming, Her Fantasy Game And More

The star of PlayStation Network's "The Tester" admits to being a Ratchet & Clank fan among other things.

John Gaudiosi5265 days ago
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5 Secrets About "Lost Planet 3" Revealed

We've got news on the coldest Capcom title in the console game.

John Gaudiosi5273 days ago
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Interview: 10 Questions With Justin Verlander

The Detroit Tigers pitcher talks his own gaming life and mentions a few of his favorites.

John Gaudiosi5279 days ago
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Interview: Jonah Hill Talks Getting In Matches Of "FIFA" On The Set Of "21 Jump Street"

It's serious business when the funny man picks up a controller. Just ask Channing Tatum.

John Gaudiosi5299 days ago
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Interview: Playboy Playmate Mei-ling Lam Loves It Fast In The Front Seat

If you think you've got what it takes to keep up with this energized bunny, you better be really good with an emergency brake.

John Gaudiosi5314 days ago
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Interview: WWE Divas Champion Beth Phoenix Is A Glamazon Gamer

The Diva of Doom talks about her early days with the Commodore 64 and the evolution of wrestling video games.

John Gaudiosi5323 days ago
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Interview: "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn" Star Booboo Stewart Loves Gaming

He plays a warewolf on the big screen, but in real life this actor struggles with <em>Call of Duty</em> like a mere mortal.

John Gaudiosi5328 days ago
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Interview: WWE Diva Layla Talks Old School Gaming And Arcades

Layla enters the WWE ring alone and still serves up quite a show.

John Gaudiosi5343 days ago
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Interview: “The Contestant” Winner Kelly Kelley Explains Why Girls Can Be Pro Gamers, Too

When it comes to the professional gaming circuit, eSports is very much male-dominated. But

John Gaudiosi5346 days ago
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Interview: Playboy Cyber Girl Jo Garcia Has The Hots For “Skyrim”

Jo Garcia talks about her favorite games of the year.

John Gaudiosi5348 days ago
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Interview: Felicia Day Goes Virtual in Vegas for CES 2012

We chat with Felicia Day as she peruses Vegas in the spirit of CES.

John Gaudiosi5352 days ago
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Interview: Actress Bingbing Li Brings Ada Wong to Life in "Resident Evil: Retribution"

We spoke with one of the new stars in the upcoming film.

John Gaudiosi5354 days ago
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Interview: Nolan North Talks About His New Book, Troubles With Mo-Cap, and The Upcoming "Uncharted" Film

Actor Nolan North has added book author and publisher to his long resume of video game roles.

John Gaudiosi5372 days ago
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Interview: WWE Superstar Sheamus Talks About His In-Game Moves, And Relating To Kratos

In addition to being seen in regular WWE programming, the Irish wrestler is featured in THQ&#39;s WWE 12 and WWE All Stars games.

John Gaudiosi5379 days ago
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Interview: Playmate of the Year Hope Dworaczyk Has Game

After being named the 2011 Playboy Playmate of the Year, Hope Dworaczyk has ventured into the app game.

John Gaudiosi5392 days ago
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Interview: “Chuck” Star Zac Levi Stoked About Honoring Game Makers at Video Game Awards

Levi offers his best game of 2011 and explains why Nintendo is behind the times in this exclusive interview.

John Gaudiosi5396 days ago

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