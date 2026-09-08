John Gaudiosi
Latest Stories
Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn's Anna Popplewell Shares Her Experience: "There Were A Lot Of Guns."
When Chyler speaks, you listen.
Interview: RGIII Talks Gaming And Being EA's Cover Athlete For NCAA Football 13
Check out what the Heisman Trophy winner had to say in our sit-down.
Interview: Adrianne Curry Talks The Future Of Gaming, Her Fantasy Game And More
The star of PlayStation Network's "The Tester" admits to being a Ratchet & Clank fan among other things.
5 Secrets About "Lost Planet 3" Revealed
We've got news on the coldest Capcom title in the console game.
Interview: 10 Questions With Justin Verlander
The Detroit Tigers pitcher talks his own gaming life and mentions a few of his favorites.
Interview: Jonah Hill Talks Getting In Matches Of "FIFA" On The Set Of "21 Jump Street"
It's serious business when the funny man picks up a controller. Just ask Channing Tatum.
Interview: Playboy Playmate Mei-ling Lam Loves It Fast In The Front Seat
If you think you've got what it takes to keep up with this energized bunny, you better be really good with an emergency brake.
Interview: WWE Divas Champion Beth Phoenix Is A Glamazon Gamer
The Diva of Doom talks about her early days with the Commodore 64 and the evolution of wrestling video games.
Interview: "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn" Star Booboo Stewart Loves Gaming
He plays a warewolf on the big screen, but in real life this actor struggles with <em>Call of Duty</em> like a mere mortal.
Interview: WWE Diva Layla Talks Old School Gaming And Arcades
Layla enters the WWE ring alone and still serves up quite a show.
Interview: “The Contestant” Winner Kelly Kelley Explains Why Girls Can Be Pro Gamers, Too
When it comes to the professional gaming circuit, eSports is very much male-dominated. But
Interview: Playboy Cyber Girl Jo Garcia Has The Hots For “Skyrim”
Jo Garcia talks about her favorite games of the year.
Interview: Felicia Day Goes Virtual in Vegas for CES 2012
We chat with Felicia Day as she peruses Vegas in the spirit of CES.
Interview: Actress Bingbing Li Brings Ada Wong to Life in "Resident Evil: Retribution"
We spoke with one of the new stars in the upcoming film.
Interview: Nolan North Talks About His New Book, Troubles With Mo-Cap, and The Upcoming "Uncharted" Film
Actor Nolan North has added book author and publisher to his long resume of video game roles.
Interview: WWE Superstar Sheamus Talks About His In-Game Moves, And Relating To Kratos
In addition to being seen in regular WWE programming, the Irish wrestler is featured in THQ's WWE 12 and WWE All Stars games.
Interview: Playmate of the Year Hope Dworaczyk Has Game
After being named the 2011 Playboy Playmate of the Year, Hope Dworaczyk has ventured into the app game.
Interview: “Chuck” Star Zac Levi Stoked About Honoring Game Makers at Video Game Awards
Levi offers his best game of 2011 and explains why Nintendo is behind the times in this exclusive interview.