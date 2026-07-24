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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Mob Psycho 100 Marks 10 Years with New Anniversary Short, Reuniting Original Cast and Crew
Reigen's latest scheme goes sideways in a new two-minute short that brought back nearly the entire original cast and crew for the anime's 10th anniversary.
Brendan Frederick11 days ago
Sports
Rides Girl: Kaila Yu
This girl is the only reason you should ever watch 'Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.'
Chris Yuscavage5356 days ago