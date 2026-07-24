Young Thug Week

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A tweet by Young Thug showing a fan with a large back tattoo of incorrect song lyrics and images of horses.
Music

Young Thug Reacts to Fan's Back Tattoo Containing Wrong Song Lyric: 'I'm Talking With More Clarity'

A commonly misheard lyric got inked on a Thugger fan's back, and now it's going viral.

Alex Ocho474 days ago
Young Thug poses for his Complex interview (Young Thug Week
Music

Being Young Thug

Inside the unpredictable life of rap’s most eccentric superstar Young Thug. He talks about his new album ‘Punk,’ Kanye West, and much more.

Eric Skelton1746 days ago
How Young Thug brought his own family into his YSL rap empire
Music

How Young Thug Brought His Own Family Into His Rap Empire

Young Thug’s siblings Unfoonk, Dolly, and Dora explain how their brother turned Young Stoner Life Records into a family empire. Here's their story.

Jessica Mckinney1747 days ago
Inside Young Thug's Wild Studio Life: Young Thug Week at Complex
Music

Inside Young Thug's Wild Studio Life

From wild animals to celebrity guests, Young Thug’s closest collaborators explain how he's cultivated one of the most unique studio experiences in rap.

Jessica Mckinney1748 days ago
Why Young Thug Is an Icon / Young Thug Week at Complex
Music

Why Young Thug Is an Icon

Kicking off Young Thug Week at Complex, we break down why the Atlanta rapper's innovation, subversion, and illimitable vocal talent has made him an icon.

Andre Gee1748 days ago
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